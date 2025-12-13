Jerome’s Substack

No Greater Valor

Tony Perkins Interviews Dr. Jerome Corsi About the Book of the Same Name and God's Intervention
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 13, 2025

Jerome Corsi’s opus, No Greater Valor, examines the Siege of Bastogne—one of the most heroic victories of WWII—with a focus on the surprising faith of the Americans who fought there.

In December of 1944, an outmanned, outgunned, and surrounded US force fought Hitler’s overwhelming Panzer divisions to a miraculous standstill at Bastogne. The underdogs had saved the war for the Allies. It was nothing short of miraculous.

Corsi’s analysis is based on a record of oral histories along with original field maps used by field commanders, battle orders, and other documentation made at the time of the military command. With a perspective gleaned from newspapers, periodicals, and newsreels of the day, Corsi paints a riveting portrait of one of the most important battles in world history.

