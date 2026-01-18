Minnesota Government Insurrection

In Minneapolis, Tim Walz, failed vice presidential candidate with Kamala Harris, is saying that ICE are murderers, and he’s urging people to fight them in the streets —that’s a crime he’s committing.

Somalia fraud is rampant in Minnesota, and attacking ICE is one way to change the narrative to mask the fact of rampant criminal behavior and billions of dollars is being stolen by Somalians.

Reporter Nick Shirley is highlighted in an article in Gateway Pundit. It all goes together: Democrat cheating, stealing…the only way that Democrats can win anything is to steal elections, steal money from the federal government, steal money from the Board of Crime, and launder it all through banks to Act Blue. Cut off the Democrats’ money, and suddenly their criminal behavior stops, because they can’t pay for it any longer. Then put Soros in prison for his insurrectionist activity.

Nick Shirley has recorded a video in which he found that Minnesota has a law whereby non-drivers of non-emergency vehicles, who are supposedly transporting people. Somalis have been running businesses to transport people, but the businesses don’t even exist. Millions of dollars are being billed by these fraudulent businesses with up to 20 cars. All they have to do is fill out a form online with false information and they get money.

Shirley posted a video exposing over 100 million in fraud, Tim Walz then dropped his run for re-election, and multiple federal investigators were launched to stop fraud across the country. In this 51-minute video, he exposed another 16 million in fraud, as these Minneapolis welfare programs continue to operate fraudulently and steal from law-abiding taxpayers.



So these transportation companies, with fake addresses, cannot be found. There’s no transportation company, even though they’re billing for 20 cars, and they get paid with taxpayer funds. There’s billions of dollars in fraud by the Somalis who ICE is trying to remove.

If the Democrats want to run on the issue of protecting Somalian fraud, while fighting to let them stay in the United States, that’s a losing issue.

Read my book The Truth About Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsors

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/