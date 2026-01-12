ANTIFA 2.0 Leftist Violence Unleashed Again

Pretty shocking, actually, the breakup of the family and the attacks that have been going on across the country with this anti-ice protest. It all goes back to the 1950s as covered in my book The Truth About Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy, what we’re living through today has been architected for decades in the United States by the Communist Party. Rubbing raw racial tensions or any tensions that exist in society is a way to produce the chaos that will break down the society, destroy traditional values, and lead us into their glorious Communist Revolution, in which we’re all slaves and they have no free speech allowed of anyone except for these radicals.



In Minneapolis the other day the radicals showed their demonic nature. Nick Sartor, one of the citizen journalists, and his associate were attacked in their car. Of course the mainstream media will not cover this at all of pass it off as just “mostly nonviolent protests.”



The Left has reached ANTIFA levels again. J.D. Rucker makes the point that the globalists, the anti-American Neo-Marxist and Cultural Maoists have decided that since the spotlight has been on the Democratic Party fraud, now with regards to Somalia, the only way to reverse that was to have a “George Floyd” incident and to then flood the streets with ANTIFA paid protesters, trained paid protesters with their violent methodologies that date back to 2020. The exact same methodologies used to change the subject so the United States populace wouldn’t focus on the massive amounts of fraud by which the Democratic Party has become, “the party of fraud,” Democrats have learned how to steal trillions of dollars from the treasury in order to fund their anti-American causes.

Back to Minneapolis, Nick Sartor was trapped in his car with a mob around him. Hooded demons, ranting and using their flashlights and cell phone lights. Spray painting obscenities on the car, climbing on the hood, breaking the windows. They tell him they want to kill Nick Sartor and his associates.



In front of the car, the demons start a blockade. Nick has to speed away to evade the trap.



In the back of the vehicle, you can see there’s water bottles. The demons are supplied with frozen water bottles, which can be then hurled like bricks at cars to break windows. The windows were broken in Sartor’s car.

The aftermath: Sartor and his friend were arrested by the police, not the protesters in Minneapolis. Sartor was arrested for working his way out of that protest, even though his life was at stake.



The Lest will continue to amp up the violent clash using the anti-ICE protesters, or really just anti-fraud, paid protesters, trained paid protesters with moves that we’ve seen before, blocking highways, blocking cars, attacking people in their vehicles, assaulting people, obscenities, massive obscenities, acting righteous as if they are protecting the pure and innocent.

This is not Martin Luther King. This is not Blacks suffering economic and other forms of oppression in the 1950s that Martin Luther King with non-violent protests, following the law, was able to establish a moral movement showing America that the opposition and the discrimination against Blacks needed to be stopped.



That protection of legitimate protesting has now been morphed by the Left into the protecting violent, Marxist, destructive protesting, which is aimed at destroying America. It’s funded by the left through funneling the criminal proceeds through the Banks. You cannot run all the child sex, fentanyl, marijuana, and cocaine trades you’ve got the banks.

