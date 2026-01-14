Supreme Court Confronts Gender Madness

Yesterday, the Supreme Court held oral arguments on the whole question of men or boys in women’s or girls’ sports. The pivotal moment involved questions that Judge Alito asked Kathleen R. Hartnett, the female lawyer trying to defend this gender madness.



Justice Alito: “Is it not necessary for there to be, for equal protection purposes, if that is challenged under the Equal Protection Clause, an understanding of what it means to be a boy or a girl or a man or a woman?

Hartnett: “Yes, Your Honor.”

Justice Alito: “And what is that definition? For equal protection purposes, what does it mean to be a boy or a girl or a man or a woman?

Hartnett: “Sorry, I misunderstood your question. I think that the underlying enactment, whatever it was, the policy, the law, we’d have to have an understanding of how the state or the government was understanding that term to figure out whether or not someone was excluded.



We do not have a definition for the court. And we don’t take issue with the, we’re not disputing the definition here. What we’re saying is that the way it applies in practice is to exclude birth sex males categorically from women’s teams, and that there’s a subset of those birth sex males where it doesn’t make sense to do so according to the state’s own interest.”



Justice Alito: “Well, how can you, how can a court determine whether there’s discrimination on the basis of sex without knowing what sex means for equal protection purposes?”

Hartnett: “I think here we just know, we basically know that they’ve identified pursuant to their own statute.”

Hartnett is completely lost in her inability to tell you what is a man or woman.



It’s ridiculous. And the reason is because, and if you’ll read my my book The Truth About Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy, I cover this very extensively with Judith Butler, who started all the nonsense by saying gender was different than sex. Sex of your sexual organs, biologically, and genders refer to however you perform your acts of sex.



It amounts to is schizophrenia. Your gender is whatever you want it to be. It can be of an animal or, you know, a past life or an inanimate object or whatever you want your sex, your gender to be.



By that insane thinking, gender is subjective and it can change. So therefore you can say, well, I’m identifying as a woman, even though you’re biologically a male and your pronouns are, that you say she or her, not him or his. And that we’re all supposed to acknowledge that until you decide that you’re a furry or you’re an animal.



And that’s your gender or that you switch back to becoming a male. Well, the problem is from the court’s point of view, these laws are written to say you cannot have discrimination on the basis of sex. And of course the meaning in these laws up until this current democratic party madness was that sex was biological.



So therefore, women females could not be discriminated against because they were female. Okay. And that was part of the whole feminism to get equal protection laws passed or laws passed that would enable women to have jobs that men would typically hold and compete for those jobs on an equal basis and not lose the jobs or be fired or whatever because they were women who were competing with a man for the job.



Now, the core of what the Supreme Court was arguing yesterday was that it is clear that there are winners and losers. In other words, if you’re going to allow men into women’s sports, then women are not going to be in those sports because the man is taking a woman’s position. And is it sufficient to say that the man is discriminated against if he believes he is a woman or is undergoing a sex change therapy or whatever other madness in which the person is engaged?

The court was struggling except for a couple of the far left members who were in this gender madness, which is bizarre because again, the court was struggling with, well, how many transgenders really are there? And what are we doing to protect the small number of transgenders when in fact these laws have been written to really allow women’s sports to thrive? Prior to a lot of these laws being passed, colleges, universities, and even high schools did not provide very much for women in athletics.



Today, we have robust athletics programs for girls and for women in which girls and women participate. And to have a biological male participate means that that’s a disadvantage to the females because clearly men are typically stronger than women.

In the 1960s I was at a meeting in Dartmouth and I was asked to define the difference between men and women. I said, it’s essentially a question of overlapping normal distributions. In other words, there are going to be some women who are stronger than some men, but in general, the median on a bell-shaped curve for men in terms of measurement of physical strength is going to exceed the mean of women because men are biologically stronger, were built to be more rugged in terms of physical strength. It doesn’t really take a genius to figure this out.



But again, we’re dealing with the Left, thinking that a man can have a baby, a man can have a period, a man can do biologically, things that a man is not equipped to do. So, the fundamental analysis of what’s happened to the Left is that they’ve gone insane. They’ve begun embracing a whole set of ideas, which are ludicrous, if not just outright laughable.

