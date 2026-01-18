Barack Obama The Legend, Pt 5

This video clip is the unedited press briefing by then President Barack Hussein Obama II conducted in 2011 regarding his birth “certificates.”

As you watch the video, please note that Obama’s reception by the media is one of universal warmth and acceptance…not just acceptance of their hero, but complete and unquestioned acceptance of every word that flows from his mouth. The room oozes with undying love. Compare and contrast that interaction to the media treatment of President Donald Trump.

Apply the filter of what we know today, not only about this issue, as illuminated in my book Where’s the Birth Certificate?: The Case that Barack Obama is not Eligible to be President. But also what we now know, and is being further revealed on a daily basis, regarding Obama’s intentionally disastrous policy decisions; refusal to properly transfer power; vicious treatment of opponents; and mountain of un-Constitutional, seditious, and treasonous acts. Just to mention a few revelations.

Video transcript with commentary:

“Now, let me just comment, first of all, on the fact that I can’t get the networks to break in on all kinds of other discussions. I was just back there listening to Chuck. He was saying, it’s amazing that he’s not going to be talking about national security. I would not have the networks breaking in if I was talking about that, Chuck, and you know it.”

Obama opens by criticizing his own cheerleaders, the media, for not bending over backwards for him enough. He’s on a friendly first name basis with his media chums, sharing locker-room camaraderie and mutual admiration at all times.

“As many of you have been briefed, we provided additional information today about the site of my birth. Now, this issue has been going on for two, two and a half years now.”

What? “As many of you have been briefed...” Ensuring the handful of lap-dog influencers are prepped to fight off any further questions or doubts. “…we provided additional information…” more red herrings and false narratives. Why not just provide the original copy of the primary birth document and end the discussion? You guess why.



”I think it started during the campaign. And I have to say that over the last two and a half years, I have watched with bemusement. I’ve been puzzled at the degree to which this thing just kept on going.”



”…I’ve been puzzled at the degree to which this thing just kept on going.” Translation: Truth be damned, accept every word I spurt as gospel, never ask questions, do not distract me from my mission of “hope and change.” We now know the real meaning of that mission.

“We’ve had every official in Hawaii, Democrat and Republican, every news outlet that has investigated this confirm that, yes, in fact, I was born in Hawaii, August 4th, 1961, in Kapiolani Hospital. We’ve posted the certification that is given by the state of Hawaii on the Internet for everybody to see. People have provided affidavits that they, in fact, have seen this birth certificate, and yet, this thing just keeps on goin’.”

The assertion that “every” official and “every” news outlet “has investigated” and “this confirm that, yes, in fact, I was born in Hawaii, August 4th, 1961, in Kapiolani Hospital.” Horse feathers. A cursory reading of “Where’s the Birth Certificate” exposes all of those preposterous assertions. Again, blind obedience and acceptance is allowed.

So much for truth seekers exposing the lies about his nativity, after one minute and forty seconds, the big switcheroo to a variety of Obama’s talking points.

Stay tuned for further revelations as we continue to connect the dots.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/