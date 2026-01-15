Supreme Court Changes Election Law Forever

The Supreme Court case Bost et al., the Illinois State Board of Elections et al. was decided yesterday. Michael Bost was a congressman, U.S. congressman since 2015 for the state of Illinois.



The Supreme Court ruled seven to two that Michael Bost has a right to challenge an election procedure for a Congressional election. Many blue states, including Illinois changed laws regarding mail-in ballots in order for the Democrat candidate to win.

SCOTUS has granted Bost standing from 2020 forward, and therefore, all other Republican candidates whose elections were also stolen. Previously, the cases brought before all the courts challenging elections lacked “standing.” That blockage to ensure no election theft would ever be reviewed has been removed, forever.



Up until now, the judges of the Supreme Court, federal courts, courts all across the land said no one had standing to challenge an election, even when the election procedures were obviously outrageous and needed to be questioned.

The seven to two verdict in favor of election integrity is a landmark decision. Chief Justice Roberts delivered the opinion of the court.

Three presidential candidates challenged Illinois’ procedure for counting mail-in ballots received after election day. That was one of the major ways that Democrats cheat. In other words, they keep the election counting going until they bring in enough mail-in ballots for the Democrat to win.

We have been shining light on this darkness for years on godsfivestones.com. We have all of the proof that the state boards of elections have algorithms in codes that allow the creation of non-existent voters, frauds, duplicates, modified duplicates that are then get legitimate state IDs and are able to be used in mail-in ballot frauds.



Illinois law requires election officials to count mail-in ballots postmarked or certified no later than election day and receive within two weeks of election day. In May 2022, Congressman Michael Boast and presidential election nominees Laura Palastrini and Susan Sweeney, petitioners, sued the Illinois State Board of Election as executive director, claiming that counting ballots received after election day violates federal law.



The petitioners argued that they were entitled to have the election results certified with votes received in compliance with the federal election day statutes and they allegedly relied upon provisions of federal and state law in conducting their campaigns, including particular resources allocated to the post-election certification process. Boast further explained that the late counting of ballots would require him to “organize, fundraise, and run his campaign for 14 additional days.” This would cost his campaign time, money, volunteer, and other resources.



Boast further alleged that he risked injury if ultimately the illegal ballots caused him to lose the election and because his margin of victory might be reduced. It’s a direct charge that the keeping balance counting, mailing ballots, could rig an election. The Supreme Court granted Boast standing to bring the issue and agreed with him that the counting should end on election day, and cannot continue indefinitely.

This is a major case. What it means is that, you can challenge it before you lose the election. In other words, you can challenge these procedures as inherently criminal or wrong as potentially leading to cheating before the voting is taken. This opens the floodgates. Any candidate who in any state in which there’s mail-in ballots can begin bringing court cases saying that the illegal procedures could be used at mail-in ballots.



There’s plenty of evidence on godsfivestones.com to support the election fraud allegations. Candidates can now go to that website, cite our cases, review what Dr. Andrew Paquette has shown with all these algorithms, and begin bringing cases regarding the numerous elections that were stolen for Democrats.

The district court said that petitioners lack standing, and the petitioners appealed to the seventh court, seventh circuit affirmed, the court concluded that the costs to monitor the vote continuing after election day could not support standing because the cost would have been voluntarily incurred to avoid a hypothetical future harm or election defeat.

The district court and the circuit court both rejected standing. Both courts ruled that petitioners didn’t have standing. The lower level courts asserted that under article three of the constitution, plaintiffs must have a personal stake in a case to have standing. The precedent is FDA versus Alliance for the Hippocratic Medicine, a 2024 case.



The petitioner must, in other words, be able to answer a basic question, “what is it to you?” According to Justice Scalia, the doctrine of standing is an essential element of the separation of powers per a law review article he wrote in 1983. Congressman Bost has an obvious answer, he’s a candidate for office, he has a personal stake in the rules that govern the counting of votes in his election.



That one sentence is earth-shaking, given what the courts have falsely decided up until now. So SCOTUS ruled, and Justice Roberts has now written that an unlawful election rule can injure a candidate in several ways. It might cause him to lose the election, might require him to expend additional resources, or might decrease his vote share and damage his reputation.



Respondents concede that each of these harms can be legally cognizable, but they contend that Congressman Bost failed to adequately plead any such harm in his case. Roberts wrote that the court need not resolve whether respondents are right, because winning and doing so as inexpensively and decisively as possible are not a candidate’s only interest in an election. The candidates have an interest in a fair process.



Candidates are not common competitors in the economic marketplace, they seek to represent the people, and their interest in that place cannot be severed from their interest in the electoral process, a process, “of the most fundamental significance under our constitutional structure.” That comes from a 1979 case, Illinois Board of Election versus Socialist Workers Party.

Justice Roberts continued, “win or lose, candidates suffer when the process departs from the law. Thus, the long shot and shoe-in alike would suffer harm if a state chose to conduct its election, say, by flipping a coin. The result of such an election would not reflect the will of the people, and the candidates would lose the opportunity to compete for the people’s support. So, too, similar harms would result from less dramatic departures.”



For example, if a state decided to discard a random 10% of cast votes. Whether these decisions help, hurt, or have no effect on a candidate’s electoral prospects, they deprive the candidate of a fair process and an accurate result. That’s just common sense.



But finally, we have a court case decided by the United States Supreme Court that means a candidate can challenge election procedures. A candidate for federal office can challenge a state board of elections because their procedures are not fair. I can’t believe why people are jumping all over this case and suddenly reversing all the legislation we’ve had, all the judicial decisions we’ve had, since 2020, in which courts wouldn’t hear these cases.

Now, suddenly, the cases can be brought. Thank God.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsors

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/