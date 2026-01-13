Money Laundering Inc.

The cartels can’t run around with pickup trucks full of $100 bills. They have to get that money into the banking system.

I caught HSBC in 2011 money laundering for the Mexican drug cartels. A bank officer from Long Island had records of people’s accounts of which their names and social security numbers were being illegally used by the bank. HSBC was running millions of dollars through the accounts and closing the accounts at zero. All they were doing was taking in illicit money and laundering it.



A special investigative committee contacted me and a hundred page report on the how the HSBC was doing the money laundering was produced. The Department of Justice fined HSBC $1.9 billion. Nobody went to jail.



The fraud continues to this day. We have a report from the Department of Justice dated 10/10/24. The Department of Justice noted that in the six years between 1/1/18 and 4/12/24, TD Bank excluded all domestic automated clearinghouse transactions, most checking activities, and numerous other transactions from its money laundering monitoring system.



92% of the total transaction volume went unmonitored for six years, amounting to over $18.3 trillion in transaction activity. How much of that money do you think was money laundered? How much do you think was drug cartel money? How much ended up in ActBlue? ActBlue executives, according to whistleblowers, have been buying houses for millions of dollars, then getting mortgage loans for tens of millions of dollars, which they use to fund Democrat Party NGOs in order to advance election fraud. They fund Antifa to destroy America and fund the anti-ICE movement.



What we’re seeing here with these ”protests” is a repeat of 2020. The American people are not in sympathy with these attacks on law enforcement. The attacks are becoming more and more violent. People have a right to protest, but these are not simple protests.



Useful idiots in Minneapolis scream at ICE to get out of their state. These people are brainwashed. They don’t realize that what they’re doing is supporting a communist revolution.



If the idiots get their way, the end result will be the same as Venezuela or Cuba. Chavez and Castro were supported by the people as liberators, when in fact, all they were doing was seizing power in order to establish their communist terrorism dictatorships, in which millions of people lost their rights and were killed. That’s what we’re facing today. But yet, there is power in the faux moral justification asserted by these paid rioters. In New York City they chant “kill ICE.”



These violent people need to be arrested. This is not free speech. This is insurrection, and it needs to be branded as insurrection. These people need to be seen as terrorists and as traitors to the United States, wanting to destroy the country.



Starting with the Occupy movement, we’ve been seeing this far left Marxist/Maoist destruction of America through violence. And it’s now become a repeat pattern, from the anti-war protests of the 1960s into what is today organized Antifa, destructive politics that I think are best described and are best understood if you read my book The Truth About Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsors

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/