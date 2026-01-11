Barack Obama The Legend, Pt 4

This video is an edited portion of an interview immediately following the release of my book Where’s the Birth Certificate?: The Case that Barack Obama is not Eligible to be President.

If this supposed birth certificate was available and not fraudulently manufactured three years ago, why didn’t Barack Obama release it instead of the Certificate of Live Birth, the short form?

We spent three years arguing that the short form was all that Hawaii had, all they could release. And here comes this innocuous birth certificate that lists he was born in Kapi’olani Hospital, although no records of the mother being a patient have been released, and no document being shown for forensic examination. If this document existed, it should have been released three years ago.



Question: Suppose that Barack Obama was, indeed, born in Hawaii, and his mother is a U.S. citizen, but his father is a Kenyan national. Is he still eligible to be president?

Answer: No, because he’d be a dual citizen at birth. And dual citizens at birth, as I argue in the book, were never intended by our founding fathers to be natural-born citizens.



In fact, Barack Obama co-sponsored the resolution Congress passed for John McCain that specified John McCain had two U.S. parents. Barack Obama did not have two U.S. parents. He was not qualified to be president even if he were born in Hawaii as he would them have been a dual citizen.



Barack Obama put a document on his campaign website, that Barack Obama was a dual citizen at birth, which is an exhibit in the book. The State Department picked it up and put it on their website. I wrote about it in WorldNetDaily, and the State Department erased it.

I’m not concerned about who wins or who loses in 2012. I’m concerned about the truth, and my argument is that Barack Obama, when the truth is known, is not eligible to be president, and the birth certificate produced on April 27th is fraudulent, and someone needs to held accountable for creating that fraudulent document.



The way Kenya is listed on the birth certificate is another problem, because, again, Kenya was not, at that point, part of the British Commonwealth.

People have asked about the hospital. The hospital was listed the way the hospital is listed. I’ve looked at birth certificates from the period. By the way, the Hawaii Department of Health is still doing a cover-up. We can’t see the birth certificates in sequence. We can’t see a series of birth certificates. They won’t release them. This document does not look just typed, but also modified with a computer, which did not exist back then.



It is not regularly left margin-justified the way it would normally be with a typewriter, and the fields look more randomly placed. They don’t look like they were tabbed in, and I can compare it with a few that I do have to show the typewriting nature of the other documents, and when we analyzed it, the character placement by computer internally within Barack Obama’s document.

Question: Obama has refused to release his academic and medical records, among other things. Is that related in any way to this eligibility issue?

Answer: Absolutely. In fact, in the book I devote a whole section to it, Appendix A, has about 20 pages, a list of all the records Barack Obama won’t release…his passport records, even his kindergarten records, his adoption records (if they exist). We don’t have any school records or any grades, not at Punahou high school, not at Occidental, not at Columbia, no State Department passport or travel records.



We don’t have his Columbia University records. All these things are relevant. What about if his passport records show that he had an Indonesian passport? What did he use to travel to Pakistan at that time? Was he a foreign exchange student? He was rooming with Pakistani students at Occidental.



Usually colleges don’t board together U.S. students with foreign exchange students. To this day we don’t have a complete record of all the countries to which Barack Obama has traveled. We don’t have his passport or travel records, we don’t have his medical records.



There’s almost 20 pages listing the records regarding Barack Obama that he has refused to release to the public. In Hawaii in 1959, in some instances even today, certainly in 1961, President Obama was supposed to have been born in Hawaii.



Hawaii allowed the Obama family to come in and just verbally state that baby Barry was born in Hawaii. No phone records or other proof to say the baby was born in Hawaii.



The Hawaii Department of Health had no investigative unit, so they just accepted the word. That’s why I’ve always been suspicious. I also point out in the book that the birth announcements in the newspaper have the address of the grandparents as the address registered with the birth. Barack Obama Sr. didn’t live at that address. He lived on 11th Avenue at that time in 1961. I’ve got that fully documented, street directories, telephone books at the time. Ann Dunham left Hawaii and went to Seattle.



So, since the address registered as the grandparents, and with all of the other evidence, I argue in the book the birth most likely took place in Kenya. The grandparents came in, registered the birth, it was accepted, and that was the beginning of the birth “records,” which could be done even if it was not the case that Barack Obama was born in Hawaii. They didn’t do that because they never thought that he was going to be selected for President.



They did it because there was intrinsic values, even if your child was born in a foreign country, having them be a U.S. citizen, and then able to get a passport, driver’s license, the ability to travel freely in the United States without having to go to the Immigration and Naturalization Service. Everybody at the time wanted their children to be U.S. citizens if possible. In fact, they still do today.

Virginia Sunahara, nobody knows her birth certificate. She was born the same day as Barack Obama, August 4th, and died the next day. Nobody knows what her birth certificate number is. Nobody knows for sure whether it was stolen for Obama, but it’s a candidate for identity theft.

I’ve got much better internal documents from the government of Kenya, and I can validate very easily. You’ll see a lot of discussion in the book of my time in Kenya. I’ve got the government documents now that the Kenyan government has suspected that Barack Obama’s birth records may have been criminally tampered with.

Stay tuned for further revelations as we continue to connect the dots.

God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/