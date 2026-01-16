Free Tina Peters NOW

Tina Peters. Another hearing has taken place, with Peter Ticktin, President Trump’s attorney, fighting for justice for Tina as the Democrats continue to dramatically over punish her. Why? Because she essentially tried to allow outside observers to see the stealing that was going on in the 2020 Colorado election.



The three-judge panel was dismissive of many of the arguments made by Peters’ attorneys. But they grilled the state’s lawyer over the trial judge reciting Peters’ statements about election fraud in handing down her sentence.

“The court cannot punish her for her First Amendment rights,” Appeals Judge Craig Welling said.



The Democrats are intolerant. They don’t want the truth about their election thefts seen to come to light. The cheating is massive, and continues to this day.

Go to God’s Five Stones Website: https://www.godsfivestones.com for proof.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsors

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic Olive Oil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/