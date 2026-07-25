CCP Unrestricted Election Warfare, Pt 1

In our previous Substack post we discussed regime change in Iran, this time we discuss Communist China’s continuing attack on the U.S. elections as we continue to shine light on the darkness.

Gaffney: Welcome to this edition of the Committee on the Present Danger, China’s webinar series focused on the unrestricted warfare the Chinese Communist Party has been waging against the United States of America. For decades, this particular program will feature principally a, well, front in that unrestricted warfare that has largely been unacknowledged until now. And the now is the statement the president of the United States made last night, as we speak, to the American people, in which he very explicitly spoke of intelligence information and other documentation that he has made available to the American people, making clear that, in fact, the Chinese Communist Party has been engaged in what I would think of as unrestricted electoral warfare against our country.



We are, in the course of this program, going to tease out what we’ve learned about that operation on the Chinese Communist Party’s part. We’re going to talk about the implications of a nation that is the mortal enemy of the United States effectively pursuing regime change in our country and doing so successfully. Not alone.



It had company. Particularly in the 2020 election, we are going to talk about the extent to which various other factors besides the Chinese and their allies, notably Venezuela, were involved in taking steps to perpetrate fraud against the American people. And in the process disenfranchise American voters who had the right to vote and did vote only to find that their votes were either not counted or were more than offset by votes that were improperly cast and unlawfully counted.



Corsi: Thank you very much, Frank. First, I’ve been working on this issue with Peter Ticktin, who is President Trump’s attorney, and for two years now since the inauguration, second inauguration, and the data we had brought forth really started a lot of the investigation. And that we found, and it’s all on God’s Five Stones, my website, godsfivestones.com. Andrew Paquette, about two years ago, found algorithms in the state board of election voter registration file in New York that permitted the creation of millions of false records and that could yet be voted.



Now, it was very mathematical. A lawyer in Ohio sent me the paper, and I studied it, and there were algorithms in it. I verified that. The key to the voter switching files and changing votes is not really the major issue. The major issue is that you can create a false vote, but you also have to be able to give it a legitimate state voter ID so it can be voted, which requires a cryptographic scheme to create the vote and hide it so it can be used in mail-in ballot schemes.

Now, what President Trump was doing last night, and again, to understand what he did last night, it depends upon how you frame it. Last night’s exercise was not about showing votes flipped. That’s down the road. What President Trump is doing is he’s setting the predicate for a national security emergency declaration to come out down the road.



Last night, the key issue was that foreign nations have penetrated our elections and have gotten ahold of voter registration files in massive quantities with the capability of impacting our election. Now, just the evidence coming out of Venezuela and Communist China with hacking is enough to say we’re under foreign attack from both of these vulnerabilities to foreign nations who are penetrating our election system.



That alone is a national security emergency. The data released, what Donald Trump said yesterday, that that information had been suppressed by the intelligence agencies and kept from the president, is a marker that he’s going after potentially, ultimately, indications of treason. He also laid it at Barack Obama’s footsteps as involved personally in it, which was a direct suggestion that should these investigations ultimately lead to treasonous activity to suppress evidence of voter interference in the election, that there could be some massive prosecutions down the road, but not immediately.



Now, the powers of the president under national security emergency declaration, which have been contested in the courts and are very little understood even by top constitutional scholars, will require a two thirds vote in the House and Senate to overturn it. President Trump has that authority. He has the authority to say our elections have been compromised and we’re not going to allow it to happen again.



Now, the first salvo is not the entire act. Donald Trump last night did not declare national security emergency, but he set the predicate with foreign involvement. Next, we’re going to begin seeing a lot of actions coming out of Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, filing, I think, 130 cases that have been filed.



Most people are unaware of the BOST v. Illinois State Board of Elections Supreme Court case decided in January this year, six to three majority. Chief Justice wrote the case, Congressman Bost challenged before the voting that prolonged counting of absentee ballots was inherently unfair.

Chief Justice agreed. Roberts agreed and said it was like letting a race go to one hundred and three meters when it was a hundred meter race and declaring the winner at one hundred and three meters. Now, last night was mainly aimed at putting pressure on the SAVE Act to get passed. I think the chances of that happening now have increased.



But this is round one of the evidence and there will be more definitive action. The press is trying to frame this as you can’t show us votes that were switched. Well, they can. That evidence is ultimately available in multiple states and is being collected even right now in Georgia. But that didn’t have to be released yesterday. The press could be set up so that you had major networks like NBC, CBS was the only major network that carried this.



President Trump suggested last night their licenses can be challenged. Those challenges are probably forthcoming. The mainstream media saying all these claims have been refuted and all the Supreme Court cases and cases brought in the courts in 2020 were not favorable to Trump. Well, they were in 2020 challenging a certified election. That’s hard to do. Standing is hard to get in that issue.



The Bost case showed the challenging election before it was held. A candidate has standing. In fact, the Supreme Court will not be able to enter into a national security emergency act because the Supreme Court has no role.



It turns to Congress, two thirds majority in each house to overturn that. So what the media is desperately afraid of is that President Trump has the authority in his office alone to have federal supervision of the election, even if it were to involve using the National Guard or inspectors or whatever he decides to do. ICE supervisors to see who shows up as foreign nationals trying to vote and criminal prosecutions resulting.



So Trump put the nation on notice last night, the national security emergency declarations is in the works going to come down. Criminal prosecutions are going to begin and are available to be investigated, even to the level of looking at treasonous actions. The press trying to say we didn’t show any votes were flipped, missed the point. Their attempt to reframe what happened last night, I think, fails miserably to those of us who know what’s going on.

Do those dots connect? You decide.



The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information and to donate to support our efforts:

Ending Stolen Elections

Defeating Political Corruption

Justice for Obama’s Coup d-Etat

Ending Child & Sex Exploitation

Leading Spiritual Warfare

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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