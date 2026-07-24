Regime Change in Iran End Game

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we discussed election security, this time we discuss regime change in Iran as we continue to shine light on the darkness.

Gaffney: How important it is that we help achieve the liberation of the people of Iran at long last. Talk about how we get there from here.



Is it really an option, as you see it? And if it is, what comes next?

Corsi: Well, first of all, I think Donald Trump has done a brilliant job of architecting how he’s been handling Iran. Initially, the attack, the first attack, ended the nuclear program. It’s all in rubbles. They don’t have a nuclear program right now.

Gaffney: And you agree with him that that’s essentially taken care of for the time being?

Corsi: That’s done. Secondly, he’s tried to encourage Iran to come to terms in a sensible way. He’s offered opportunities for the regime to survive as a legitimate regime that belongs in the state, the nations of the world, in a responsible way. And Iran has rejected that. Iran has continuously harassed shipping in the straits of Hormuz, which is unacceptable. It’s continuously lied, cheated. So Donald Trump’s established that.

Gaffney: But do you agree that basically you can’t have such a government as long as the mullahs are involved?

Corsi: You can’t, all the mullahs want to do is survive. They just want to survive for another day.

Gaffney: No, and destroy us, too.

Corsi: And destroy us. That’s part of their... That goal of destroying us... And by the way, we’re not really the fundamental problem. If the Shiites in Iran could get rid of Israel in the United States, they’d go after Saudi Arabia next. Because the real fight, as you know, in Islam is between the Shiites and the Sunnis.



They would fight that one out for their ultimate battle. These people are nutcases. They’re insane, as you pointed out in many programs. So there’s no way to deal with Iran.

Gaffney: Well, they’re Sharia supremacists. They believe that this is Allah’s will to rule the world, and they will destroy it.



Corsi: It’ll take an apocalypse in order for the Mahdi to come out of the well, and all the other nonsense that they proclaim. I was in the United Nations when Ahmadinejad, as head of the state, proclaimed all this nonsense to the world. Okay? So they seriously believe this nonsense, which means that they are a path for world destruction.



Gaffney: As evidently does the mayor of New York, which is a little bit...

Corsi: Well, and again, our schools have indoctrinated our students to be supporting the Palestinian cause. Even the LGBT support the Palestinian cause, though the LGBT are the first that would be killed by the radical Islamists, should they take over. So the point here is that Donald Trump now has said, okay, I’ve had enough.



Okay? So now we’re going to another intense level of attacks. We will now destroy their ability to have any action within the straits of Hormuz or to harass shipping. We will go after major petrochemical and other facilities, which destroy the economy.



Donald Trump’s going to reduce them to a very, very untenable, unsustainable state of existence. They have no military. If he wants to, goes far enough, he’ll take the electricity out of the country. Destroy it. But Donald Trump has not wanted to destroy the fundamental infrastructure. We bombed a few bridges. We’ve shown them what we can do. And now they’re issuing death threats to Donald Trump.

Donald Trump just said, if you do that, if I’m dead, I’ve already written the order. You won’t be able to inhabit Iran for another hundred years after something like that happens. We have that capability.

Gaffney: But Jerry, let me just ask you, because I know your heart is with the people of Iran too.

Corsi: Yes.

Gaffney: They have a chance at freedom, they will exercise it.

Corsi: 100% agree.

Gaffney: For all the benefit of all of us. But Jerry, just so we’re clear, it would seem to me that if we can, in fact, focus on the regime and its removal, rather than laying waste to the infrastructure of the country, the people of Iran are, well, not only much more likely to be on our side at the end of the day, but also able to get to that point where they are living in a civilized country and part of the free world, sir.

Corsi: Well, it’s a regime that’s killed 40,000 or 50,000 of its own people in order just to maintain power. So the people of Iran, just recently, the people of Iran understand that their life is at stake should they oppose this regime. This takes extreme courage and extreme dedication in order to take the risk, because you’re putting your life at risk.

Gaffney: President Trump said the other day, they’re not in the streets because they’re dead.

Corsi: Or first tortured and then killed. Let’s be clear about this. I mean, this is a brutal regime. So therefore, once the country becomes destabilized and it’ll be incremental, people of Iran will begin having the ability without being killed to start turning in to U.S. authorities or to the Israeli operatives within Iran who the people in power are, and they can begin disappearing.



Now, once things like this happen, and the Israeli government has hinted these capabilities without specifying their intentions, they could destabilize the country in a matter of weeks. That Iranian Revolutionary Force has been decapitated of its leaders, and you’d start getting down into the ranks. So if you’ve even been ever associated with the Revolutionary Guard, your life’s at stake. Things will change.

Gaffney: But, Jerry, just quickly, and we’re almost out of time, is an unstable, destabilized country likely to produce the desired results? Is it necessary?

Corsi: Well, the regime change is the only solution long term. There is no other solution long term. Already, Hezbollah has been largely incapacitated because Iran can no longer support it. Okay. Then the elimination of this regime will be the elimination of massive terrorism throughout the Middle East.



So it’s an objective that has to be done. The country has to be destabilized for the people to be empowered to begin taking the steps necessary for Israel and the United States to actually begin on a micro level, eliminating the final structure of power, which is the Revolutionary Guard and the Basij.

Gaffney: It has to be done.