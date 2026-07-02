Trump Must Issue EO to Restore Election Integrity

Transcript:

Corsi: They intend the overthrow of the United States government. They started out as communists, neo-Marxists. They evolved into cultural Maoists.



Obama was very deeply involved with the Democratic Socialists of America. He started the coup d’etat to destroy the Constitution right in the 2016 election when he started saying that there was Russian collusion invented by Obama and Hillary in order to destroy Donald Trump’s first presidency. These people are great revolutionaries.



They try to present themselves as moderates, but their policies come right out of the Maoist and Marxist handbook for overthrowing the country. They will not be faithful to any oath of office they take to preserve, protect, and defend the United States, and they shouldn’t be seated if they did win the election.

Bannon: Let me ask you the last question.



Give me the reason why, specifically, that the three reps that won their primary and therefore won the general of the DSA that Mamdani promoted in January of next year, what is the logic, what’s your rationale for not seating those three individuals in the new Congress?

Corsi: Well, the rationale is very simple. When you’re seated in Congress, you have to take an oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the United States Constitution. That doesn’t mean to overthrow the United States Constitution or replace it with a Marxist or Communist Constitution.



It means to defend the one we have. Especially if these people try to seat themselves in Congress, they’ll only be there to destroy, have more ideas that don’t work, more ideas that are negative, more ideas that have been proven through history not to work but to destroy. That’s why they’re proposing these ideas they want to destroy.



Some of their elected mayors, I think Donald Trump, especially in D.C., has a necessity to say they are not going to serve as mayor of D.C. because we’re not going to have a Communist run the District of Columbia.

Bannon: I know. She’s one of probably the most radical of them all.



Dr. Corsi, I want to immerse this audience in the next 24 to 48 hours in your concept of the executive order. Where do people go right now? What’s your website? What’s your social media? Where do we go to immerse ourselves in this so we can understand it better and then get up on the ramparts and start acting as a forcing function on this? Where do people go?

Corsi: My website is godsfivestones.com. That’s G-O-D, no apostrophe in the S…F-I-V-E, you spell out five, and stones is plural. There’s stolen elections.



You can see Andrew Paquette’s papers. It shows you the algorithms. It shows you how they take money through ActBlue, which is laundered through the banks, how the people like Brennan and Obama, Clapper, these people were engaged in a coup d’etat, and how, in fact, they’re utilizing child and sex exploitation for money in order to fuel their NGO’s through ActBlue.



The key issue here is if you take a look at godsfivestones.com and take 10 minutes and really study these papers, you’ll see that our election system was designed in order to cheat and steal elections. Our current rules are rules that only make sense if your goal is to steal the election. That’s particularly true with registering noncitizens, not having voter IDs, having general mail-in ballots, all of these harvesting ballots.



It goes on and on. All of these are extending the days of counting the election. All of these are ways for the Democrats to win elections in the computer that they lost in the ballot box.



It will happen most certainly again in 2026. Donald Trump’s only recourse is to do an executive order to save our voter integrity, to save the republic, and prevent these revolutionaries from succeeding in a coup d’etat.

Take heart and fear not, for in the end God always wins!

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information and to donate to support our efforts:

Ending Stolen Elections

Defeating Political Corruption

Justice for Obama’s Coup d-Etat

Ending Child & Sex Exploitation

Leading Spiritual Warfare

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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