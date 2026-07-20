Election Integrity by Securing America, Pt 1

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we completed exposing the Left trying to Outlaw White “Privilege.” In this post, we switch to election security as we continue to shine light on the darkness.

Gaffney: His name is Dr. Jerome Corsi, and he has, in the course of this remarkable career, shaped history, I think it’s fair to say, notably with books that he’s written that are extraordinarily consequential in American political outcomes. We’ll talk about that in the course of this program.



Perhaps a similar impact will be the result of one that he is now birthing, about the Dumb-O-Crats, as he calls them. But first, I want to just say, Jerry, welcome, and thank you for giving us a full hour of your time to scratch the surface of that body of work and shed some light on some of the really important things that you’re focused on at the moment.

Corsi: Well, it’s a great pleasure to be with you, Frank, as always, and I’m looking forward to the discussion.



Gaffney: Thank you, as am I. Jerry, let me start by asking you about the topic that you have thrown yourself into with characteristic but extraordinary energy, and I think impact. That would be the issue of election integrity.



We’ve been told incessantly that there’s nothing to see here, folks. Move along. That Donald Trump is simply obsessed with some fanciful idea that his 2020 election victory was stolen from him and that, in fact, there’s just no evidence at all that, I don’t know, mail-in ballots are a source of fraud or machines have been rigged, including by enemies of our country, to say nothing of the idea that illegal aliens are actually casting ballots in any significant number.



So take this first block, we’ll probably take a couple, but this one in particular, to just level set. Where does the truth lie, and why do you say so with confidence, sir?

Corsi: Well, Frank, about two years ago, a little bit longer than that, perhaps a lawyer in Ohio sent me a paper. He called me up and said he had a paper from a guy named Andrew Paquette, who was a computer genius, who had found that there were algorithms, codes, secret codes in the New York state voter registration official database.



And the paper was too mathematically complicated, and so he wanted me to take a look at it. I took a look at it, took about a week, and I called him back and said, there are algorithms in the state database. It’s shocking.



And what these algorithms permit, an algorithm is a secret code. It’s like cryptography. You know, it’s very advanced mathematical manipulation of data.



So if you have a message you want to communicate to your commanders in field during war, you have to code it so the enemy can’t read what it says. And similarly, the code in the state board of election actual official voter registration database permitted the creation of millions of false records that were many of them were just modified duplicates. They might take your name, Frank Gaffney, and change your middle initial. And that looks like a different person. And so the key to the scheme was not just to create false records, but to be able to get them legitimate state IDs. So your false record, or 10 false records made for you, got 10 legitimate, independent, different state ID, so all 10 were able to vote.



Then they were hidden back in the database and can be pulled out within the computer in mail-in ballots. So if your side looked like it was losing, they say we need five of the false Frank Gaffneys to vote. And suddenly all five of the false Frank Gaffneys request mail-in ballots, which are not mailed, but they are printed and run through the tabulation system.



And so now they look like legitimate votes because all five of the false Frank Gaffneys have legitimate state IDs. The mail-in ballots that’s run through the tabulation has the same number on it. So it looks like a legitimate vote and nobody goes out to check to see if all five Frank Gaffneys exist.



Gaffney: Right. And, Jerry, let me just ask, the issue of voter ID, which we’ll be talking about in connection with the SAVE Act, the president’s quite insistent that you have to have them. You’re saying that even if you had that as a requirement in, say, New York state, as long as this evidently inside job is operating, you can vote illegally as many as you need.



Corsi: That’s right. You have to get rid of the algorithms. You’ve got to get the codes out of the state databases, because as long as they’re in there, you can continue. So you scrub the database, you get rid of the Frank Gaffneys that are false. Well, then the algorithm’s still there. So you go back and recreate them, or you pick another name, or you pick deceased voters, and then you can get non-citizens voting.



You can get anything you want in this. And since the mail-in ballots are mailed en masse, and they can be harvested, someone can go out and pick up the false Frank Gaffneys and have them mailed to them as a harvester. And then they fill out the ballots the way the harvester wants them filled out and dump them in en masse.



There’s all kinds of ways you can cheat with this game.

Gaffney: But, Jerry, let me just ask you, this is an inside job, obviously.

Corsi: It’s an inside job.

Gaffney: Somebody is working this inside the New York state registration. These algorithms... But is it true in other states as well?

Corsi: Yes. If you go to our website, which is godsfivestones.com, which is, of course, after the David and Goliath story where David picks up five smooth stones, which are the right five stones to pick up to go after Goliath. God’s will is done. That’s what we’re wishing here, that we’re praying will happen. But the point is that if you go there, you’ll see we’ve found...

Gaffney: A true David and Goliath struggle.



Corsi: In a true David and Goliath struggle, we’ve found every state we’ve looked at, and there must be now 10 or 15 states, they all have algorithms of what... They’re different. There are variations of this scheme. And it would take a... This is a professional job.



I mean, these are professionally constructed, advanced mathematical algorithms, which were designed not to be found. That Andrew Paquette found them was genius work. When it came to me, what I was able to do is understand it and explain it.



Gaffney: And, Jerry, when you put it all together, what you’re saying is that you have established in, I presume, principally blue states that this is taking place, or is it red and blue, and that you can document that it is having an impact on the vote?

Corsi: Yes. It’s a combination. It’s whomever controls the state board of election, and it’s generally the Democrats who are doing it, even in red states. So certainly all the battleground states in 2020 had algorithms in their database. And you see the pattern. They stop the counting because you know you’re losing, and then you suddenly produce this huge batch of mail-in ballots that show up, and then they are voted.



Gaffney: I think the technical term for it is you cook the books, in other words.

Corsi: Precisely.

Gaffney: And it’s no laughing matter, unfortunately. I mean, we’re seeing the results of this in elections across our country, the extent to which that is happening, and it is, well, disenfranchising legitimate voters.