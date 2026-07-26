CCP Unrestricted Election Warfare, Pt 2

In our previous Substack post we discussed Communist China’s continuing attack on the U.S. elections, Dr. Corsi completes that discussion with Frank Gaffney in this post as we continue to shine light on the darkness.

Gaffney: Talk a little bit more about the way forward as you see it, informed by this issue of, you know, if we are going to continue to be beset by Chinese and other enemies seeking to use elections to take us down, how can we protect ourselves other than whether it’s a SAVE Act or whether it’s a National Executive Order of the National Security Emergency to right the ship?

Corsi: The SAVE Act won’t do it by itself. That SAVE Act will possibly get passed now in some form or other and be a useful tool. But clearly the fact of foreign interference, China’s interference, is determined to be an act of war. That’s almost hard to dispute.

Also it’s important to understand, you know, when you’re trying to evaluate these, you’ve got to understand what game is being played. So first of all, President Trump is not yet at the point of issuing a National Security Emergency Declaration.



We can debate the constitutionality of that, but the court, I think, would be reluctant to enter into it when it comes to a political issue such as voting. If it is a national security issue, and that’s demonstrated by the President, and it has been last night in Salvo No. 1, that’s going to impact the voting constituency.



The vast majority of the American people believe our system is broken. Now, what’s happening is that the President is in the process of exposing both the bias of the mainstream media, the inadequacy of the intelligence community, the criminality that was involved in burn bags and evidence being destroyed, the fact that there was a plot and desire to suppress evidence from the President of the United States, which borders on treason. These are some very serious charges.



This is just round one. You know, the Department of Homeland Security is prepared with evidence. There are federal observers already going into the primaries in the four or five states. There are states that have not turned over their voter rolls yet for inspection.

When you go back to the various kinds of orders that the presidents have had to call, I mean, going back to President Eisenhower and President Kennedy sending federal troops to desegregate schools, the powers of the President in these kinds of situations are very, very strong. Now, the Constitution does not allow a national security emergency.



They don’t want the President to become a dictator in times of crisis, as the Roman system allowed. But the powers of the National Emergency Act, especially under Reagan, when cases like INSB, Chadha, etc., began to establish you needed both houses of Congress, two-thirds majority, to overturn a national security emergency order. I think if President Trump is well aware of the constitutionality and the political fight, one of the things Donald Trump is doing is he’s exposing the left now, which has gone, the Democratic Party, Democratic Socialists of America, running candidates that want to eliminate the presidency, pack the court, any number of other, open the borders, defund the police.



The American people are beginning to be shown the complete vacuacy in the maybe the revolutionary nature of what the Democratic Party and the American left has been. Marco Rubio’s speech yesterday was extremely powerful in terms of the violence of the radical left. There’s a case here being built systematically for the American people.



When it comes down to the next few months rolling out, I mean, we’re in July and we have quite a bit of time before we go to the vote in November. This case I think is going to be built systematically by the White House, which has been in preparation for doing this for two years. This is not a recent plan.



So I think a lot more thought and planning has been given. But I know Donald Trump pretty well. The president who will take the first action militarily against Iran is a president who’s not going to allow a midterm election to be stolen, even if it does require using a national security emergency and throwing the country into that kind of a constitutional crisis.



Donald Trump is not about to let the election be stolen.

Do those dots connect? You decide.



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John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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