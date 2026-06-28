Excerpts from Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition:

Dedication

To all those, who for more than two centuries,

have fought and died for the United States of America.

We resolve to give increased devotion to the cause

for which they gave even their last true measure of devotion.

May their names be forever blessed by those of us

who owe our freedom to their eternal sacrifice.

If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

— 2 Chronicles 7:14

The original “Little Red Book” consisting of quotations from Mao Tse-Tung, the Chairman of the Communist Party of China, was published in China in 1964 during the Cultural Revolution. This Little Red Book is designed not to promote Communism, but to expose the socialist radical left that has hijacked control of the Democratic Party, which historically in United States 20th Century politics was best described as a center-left party.

Granted, Democrats have supported Russia virtually since the 1917 Communist revolution that put Lenin in power. But in 1989, when the Berlin Wall came down, and again in 1991, when Russia renounced Communism, the Democrats in the United States have turned against Russia. During the “Russia Collusion” hoax of President Trump’s first three years in the White House, Democrats demonized Russia on a fraudulent, no evidence conspiracy theory arguing that President Trump was a covert asset of Vladimir Putin.

Yet, the Trump Derangement Syndrome has reached such an intensity since Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2017, that the socialists in the Democratic Party have gone insane in their determination to remove him from the presidency. Even an investigation as extensive and costly as that conducted by former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s Office of Special Counsel could find no evidence that Donald Trump has conspired with Russia to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton.

Truthfully, the socialists in the Democratic Party – in evidence at least since the days of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal – have made their move too soon. They would have been better advised to wait until those of us in the Baby Boomer generation had died. Those of us old enough to have been raised by parents who lived through World War II may be the last generation of Americans educated to believe in the founding principles of limited government and cherishing the presence of God in the U.S. public square.

As we cover in more detail in this book, the Antifa movement is a self-described Marxist-Leninist-Maoist collective that takes its identity from the Red Guards that were a student-based paramilitary social movement organized by Chairman Mao Zedong in Communist China’s Cultural Revolution of 1966-1967. In an attempt to reinvigorate China’s Communist revolution of 1945-1949, thousands of Chinese youth clad in military fatigues roamed the streets of major cities, closing universities, destroying churches, burning libraries, destroying statues and historical monuments, as well as ransacking private homes in an attempt to destroy the “four olds” – old ideas, old customs, old habits, and old culture.

Increasingly, the Antifa movement is taking over as the paramilitary arm of the emerging Democrat Socialist Party. That is why the need for a new “Little Red Book” has inspired us to grab the ground claimed by the Communists in China’s Cultural Revolution to expose the socialist lies at the heart of today’s Democratic Party. This book is written to expose the challenge to the United States Constitution posed by today’s Democrat Socialists in their determination not only to take control of the Democratic Party, but to complete right now the “fundamental transformation” of America into a socialist state.

The Cultural Revolution in China ended up as a civil war between the generations in China. Somewhere between 500,000 and two million people lost their lives in an effort that Chinese radicals hoped would “lead the planet into Communism.” But facts mean nothing to the ideologically driven political left; they have elevated their claims to pursue “social justice” into a secular religion that is intolerant of any disagreement.

If today’s Democratic Party candidates win [1]

The socialists that have hijacked the Democratic Party of John Fitzgerald Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson have proceeded, confident in the following:

“This time Socialism will work because we are smarter than Marx, Lenin, and Stalin.”

“We have Google, Facebook, and Twitter – we don’t need God.”

“Trust Us! You’ll Love It!”

This Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies has been written to expose that the false hopes expressed by today’s socialists taking over the Democratic Party can be reduced to the following slogan: “Praise Mao. Ban Jesus.” We aim to prove that if any of the Democrat candidates running for president in 2020 are elected, we will rapidly lose our First Amendment freedoms of speech and religion, our Second Amendment freedoms to bear arms, and our Fourth Amendment freedoms to be secure from unreasonable searches and seizures.

This book is a prelude to one we hope we never have to write: “The Little Red Book of Democrat Communist Lies.” That book can be summarized in one sentence: “We are Socialists, not Communists.” Repeated, should that book ever need to be written, will be the lying promise: “Trust Us! You’ll Love It!

[1] Quotation and previous three paragraphs drawn from Tom Philips, “The Cultural Revolution: all you need to know about China’s political convulsion,” The Guardian, May 10, 2016.