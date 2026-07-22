Election Integrity by Securing America, Pt 3

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we discussed election security as we continue to shine light on the darkness.

Gaffney: We’re talking about election integrity, and you’ve laid out for us, Jerry, how you and one of the president’s attorneys and old friends, Peter Ticktin, who we’ve had on the program, are working to make the case that a, well, sort of a surpassingly impactful executive order is going to be forthcoming from the president that will, I guess, in effect, put into place the SAVE Act requirements, even if Congress hasn’t gotten around to them, and do it in a way that cannot be countermanded by the courts, but he’s going to wait until it gets closer to the election. Lay out the thinking behind all of this and the facts supporting it, sir, if you would.

Corsi: Well, first of all, I want to establish that the president can have a national security emergency executive order on election integrity, and that it cannot be really challenged in the courts.



Now, the backstory here is that in 1976, Congress passed the National Emergencies Act, and it gave Congress the authority to overturn the presidential national security emergency with just a simple majority. In the 1980s, President Reagan and his Department of Justice were very unhappy that all it took was a simple majority to overturn a president declaring a national security emergency, and they challenged the 1976 Act in the Supreme Court. In the Supreme Court in 1983, a decision INS v. Chadh a, ruled that it takes a two-thirds majority of both houses to overturn the presidential national security emergency executive order.



So, President Trump has extreme authority here to do exactly what we’re saying he can do. Okay, now, a lot of constitutional lawyers are not going to be aware of this history, but when they research it, I think they’re going to find that this power does exist under Article II powers, the Constitution for the President. It could be challenged, but the courts, again, are going to have a difficult time overturning INS v. Chadha because it was exactly on the issue.



President Reagan was the one who foresaw the need to preserve presidential authority to act with demanding Congress two-thirds of both houses, which is a lot to get. That’s a big hurdle. That’s a heavy lift.



So, Congress has the ability to overturn it, but only with these extraordinary procedures. Okay, and that’s what President Reagan wanted to establish, and it was a great deal of foresight on his part, as in many things, to put this kind of power in the presidency.

Gaffney: Now, just to, again, tease this out, there have been Republicans who have joined with Democrats in opposing President Trump on the SAVE Act. Again, this is essentially the playbook for the kind of corrective actions you’re talking about. I do want you to come back to the algorithms and how you get at that in these emergency order directives if they are forthcoming. But basically, you’re saying that the courts would defer to, presumably, something less than two-thirds majority.



We don’t have anything like that number of Republicans that would cross the aisle to support Democrats in opposing clean elections and what the president would be doing by this extraordinary executive order. Is that your thought?

Corsi: Well, John Thune has been the major opposition, and as majority leader, he has a lot of power to oppose this. But again, the idea that Democrats universally, and a few Republicans, just maybe three or four, and McConnell is one of the key ones here, and McConnell may or may not be long-lasting in the Senate, given his current health condition. The point is that not voting for sure, but I don’t know if he’s conscious is the issue.

Okay, so now the point is that we would oppose a SAVE Act which says that only citizens can vote. That would be difficult to pass. It means that, first of all, the Democrats are in favor universally of cheating, and a few Republicans are afraid to stop it because they like cheating, okay, or they’re not going to step up and do the obvious reaffirmation that non-citizens shouldn’t vote. There’s act after act after act. The SAVE Act is just one in a whole series of legislation which says voting is a right of citizenship, not non-citizens.



Gaffney: I think that’s a constitutional principle, is it not?

Corsi: It’s fundamentally a constitutional principle, and that could be very well established and very easily established. The Congress would have difficulty passing it. It shows the extent to which Congress has become dysfunctional and corrupt and bought off.



It doesn’t cost much to buy a senator these days, and even less to buy a congressman, okay, and that’s well aware. The Chinese know about this, and Elaine Chao, just go ask Elaine Chao why her family’s still alive in China, and you get an answer as to where McConnell is with many visits and paid millions of dollars.

Gaffney: Yeah. Jerry, this is a topic for another day. Elaine Chao, as I understand it, hiked off to Beijing three days after her husband was hospitalized. Very dangerous circumstances, it sounds.



Corsi: But to go back to what Trump is setting up is you’ll see now a series of indictments which are coming. There’ve been several that past week or two. There’ve been indictments of voter fraud. People are being charged. Officials are being put on notice, state officials, that if they protect keeping non-citizens on the voter rolls that they may be committing criminal offenses. So the Department of Justice is putting people on notice, and there have been a series of revelations proving voter fraud that the mainstream media, the psych op that is the New York Times and the Washington Post, these are not, you know, this is not the third estate. This is a psych op. Our news is psych op. So that’s all it is.



And so therefore, they’re trying to deflate and disguise and deflect anybody who wants to really pursue this issue. But when Donald Trump lays out the facts, and Tulsi Gabbard’s been doing a good job of this, I think it’ll be followed up by her successor even more sharply. There’s a team within the White House working on this with a plan to lay before the public the facts in support of a national security emergency declaration.



Now, that, Frank, would give the president the power to send in the National Guard or the U.S. troops. If you want authority on that, you can go back to Eisenhower when he sent in troops to desegregate the schools. And John Kennedy did the same thing, you know, with George Wallace and with Orval Faubus back in the 50s and 60s.



The President has the authority to actually declare these kinds of emergencies and send in federal troops if we needed to monitor the election. By the way, it’s been announced that some four or five states already have been put a notice that they will have federal observers of their primaries being conducted. Georgia is under extreme investigation right now.



You’re going to see criminal cases being brought forward and evidence laid before the American people that cheating is not rare, but it’s endemic and it’s pervasive. California, just keep voting, voting, voting, and then you stop the election date and all these mail-in ballots come in and they’re still counted. It’s obvious. They just fabricate what they need to win.

Gaffney: So, Jerry, just coming back very quickly, and I’ve only got about a minute and a half here, but to where we started, all of those techniques for trying to cure what has been problematic about these elections make eminent sense and I think would be broadly supported by the American people. How do you fix this problem with the inside the wire algorithms that you’ve pointed out? Can that be fixed as well? And will it by this executive order, sir?

Corsi: You’ll have to go back and redo the voter registration files in every state. You’ll have to basically say, we’re not going to use even the computer systems. So there’s going to have to go back to a much more of a hand registration system. It’s going to have to be available to scrutiny. It’s going to have to be able to be submitted to the Justice Department so it can be validated that the state has taken appropriate measures to actually scrub and completely remove, not archive and bring back into their official voter base when they want them.



So it’s going to take federal scrutiny of new state voter registration files created under federal scrutiny.

Gaffney: Can that be done in time, sir?

Corsi: Well, for this election, no, but for this election, the measures that can be taken, Supreme Court has helped with ending some of the gerrymandering that was a benefit to us, getting a fairer election. Now we can have, if we have to have observers or federal troops, we can make sure non-citizens don’t vote, that there are voter IDs. We do paper ballots, we do hand counting, we can eliminate the universal mail-in ballot system so it’s limited to absentee ballots.