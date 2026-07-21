Election Integrity by Securing America, Pt 2

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we discussed election security as we continue to shine light on the darkness.

Gaffney: Stolen elections. So Jerry, pick up on this point that we’ve been, as I said earlier, endlessly told that this is the stuff of, well, a lunatic fringe, I guess, in the more charitable description, a president who is simply obsessed with this false narrative and trying to steal the next elections.

You have the documentation. You have been bringing it forward relentlessly, notably at godsfivestones.com. Give us just a little bit more texture on where things stand right now in terms of this evidence being sufficiently compelling that action will be taken.

Corsi: Well, almost for two years now, I’ve been working with Peter Ticktin. He’s President Trump’s attorney. Peter and Donald Trump were in the military academy together. They knew each other starting about when they were 15 years old. Peter’s a very brilliant attorney, and we’ve been working on Andrew Paquette’s work.



So the first thing was, you know, detecting and proving that there was actual voter fraud in the election voting. We started working with state groups which were looking at the votes. They were getting voter registration files.



They were showing how names were being taken out of an archive where they were supposed to have been scrubbed. They were being put back into an active status. They were being voted, and they were being then put back into the archive. Any number of, you know, just thousands and thousands of indications of cheating going on largely around mail-in ballot schemes.

Gaffney: Okay. So you have hard evidence of this.



Corsi: Hard evidence.

Gaffney: There’s now an auditable track that indicates somebody inside these official entities was responsible for this kind of manipulation? Or are you saying that it’s being done from outside?

Corsi: It’s being done both inside and outside. It’s a combination. So we’re finding that there was actual outside interference in 2020 through Venezuela. The capture of Maduro I don’t think is accidental. I think he’ll be brought forth and given an opportunity not to have to spend the rest of his life in jail. If he tells the truth.

But the election results, the computers were altered through Venezuela in an international scheme. Okay. We can prove that. That data is now established.

Gaffney: Was China part of that scheme, Jerry?

Corsi: Indirectly, but it was not quite as directly as China’s involvement. All China has been hacking our data for a considerable amount of time and been interfering in the data. There is foreign interference in U.S. elections, and it’s going on all the time. It’s ubiquitous. It’s all over the place. The Democrats have gotten so into cheating that they only count on winning elections by stealing elections.

The mainstream media reporting on this is not mainstream media as an independent media. This is a psych op being run by the intelligence agencies through the media to detract and anybody who’s saying that there’s voter fraud to make them appear to be a kook or a nutcase or a conspiracy theorist or whatever they want to call you, which I’ve been called for a quarter century in my career.

But the point is that Donald Trump now is systematically laying this evidence out. He’s had a team in the White House. It’s been working through the Department of Justice, been working through Homeland Security, where evidence is being accumulated. And it’s been reported, but people generally don’t pick it up. So there’s over 100 cases have been filed in the federal courts alleging various issues of voter fraud.



We’re now beginning to see some indictments and some actual indications of real cases where they can say, here’s, we’ve done this analysis, these 1,000 or the 500 absentee ballots we know were voted, but they’re fraudulent. You’re seeing more and more evidence of that every day.

Gaffney: But Jerry, let me just press you on this because we’re told that all of those cases, 60 or so, have been dismissed by courts after a judge evaluating the evidence and showing that there’s nothing to see here.



Then you also have, I think, this notion that the Justice Department, the indicting authority, I guess, is being weaponized by Donald Trump against his political enemies. How do you respond to those claims?

Corsi: Well, first of all, you see the courts in 2020 rejected the challenges because the challenges were of a certified election. It’s very difficult to get standing, which is a legal term, meaning you have a right to bring the case. You’re at harm in whatever the litigation is about.

But the cases are now being brought by candidates who are seeking election. For instance, there was a Supreme Court decision that somehow or other has been ignored. It’s called BOST v. Illinois State Board of Education. It was decided 6-3 by the Supreme Court. The majority was written by Chief Justice Roberts.



BOST was a congressman running for election in Illinois. He challenged that Illinois was allowing the counting of mail-in ballots. They’ve been postmarked on the date of the election or before. It could be counted for nine days after the election was over. And Justice Roberts ruled that that was inherently unfair. It was like having a 100-meter race, but having the person who won at 103 meters win the race. Okay. He said, that’s inherently unfair, and he viewed it was unconstitutional. Okay. So there is a decision that that decision...

Gaffney: Specifically, Jerry, the amount of time after the election that votes were still being counted?

Corsi: Yes.

Gaffney: How could this decision be ignored?

Corsi: It’s fairly typical of what’s going on because that decision is so at the heart of voter fraud being proven and being validated by the Supreme Court. The mainstream media ignores that, it’s not reported. So you have to be following the Supreme Court decisions carefully to have picked it up.



It’s not even become precedential. So the Supreme Court’s most recent decision, again, indicated that you could have counting of these ballots, mail-in ballots after the election date itself. So that contradicted a prior decision, which should have been precedential, the BOST decision.



Gaffney: So has BOST essentially been eviscerated by that most recent decision, sir?

Corsi: Well, yes. In fact, the Illinois board is not able to have additional counting now. But again, where that would be applied across all the states has not yet been established. The Supreme Court didn’t take that up in the most recent decision. So the courts are reluctant to enter into this, but that case is extremely important.

Now, what Donald Trump is architecting here, is, I think there’s going to be a national security emergency executive order issued close to the election, which says that we are under Commander-in-Chief Article 2 powers, which are extraordinary in terms of the constitutional authority of the president, that we are under a foreign attack, where our elections are being penetrated by foreign nations, that we are going to have to go to voter ID. Non-citizens are not going to be able to vote. We’re going to have to have paper ballots. We’re going to have to have hand counting of the ballots.



Gaffney: Day of the election voting?

Corsi: Day of election, everything has to be decided, and eliminate this general mail-in ballot where everybody just gets a mail-in ballot, go back to the old tightly controlled absentee system. That’s coming.

Gaffney: I have to ask you to pause. We’re going to pick up on just how important that executive order would be. And can it be contested? And why would it be done closer to the election rather than sooner so that people can make arrangements to presumably honor all of this?