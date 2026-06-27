Trump to Deploy National Guard?

This interview was posted by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s the transcript for this clip:

Hunter: Is election fraud real?

Corsi: Yes. I believe Trump is going to have to call the National Guard in certain states in order to get a fair election, just like he in Virginia maybe won, just like President Trump has had to call the National Guard to preserve order in various cities. Until we can get rid of this absolutely insidious ideology, this post-modernism within the Democratic Party, which has gone completely Maoist, we’re not going to be able to have honest elections at all.



Hunter: Can you tell Trump to clean up—I mean, Missouri is a red state, but they’ve got corrupted voter rolls. That’s how they got this abortion abortion law in. Can you tell somebody at the White House to, hey, can you go out to even the red states like Missouri, who have corrupted voter rolls, that the RINOs in the Missouri House and Senate won’t clean up? Can you tell them that for me, or did I just do that?

Corsi: Well, I think we’re doing it right now, and I think Trump’s aware of it.



Trump is saying he will not let another election be stolen, which means he’s ready to take extreme measures in order to preserve election integrity. I think that the case is being built by actions like the head of the RNC filing these 130 actions against 32 states. I think you’re seeing indictments coming out.



I think Maduro will make statements before the election which make it clear that there was a scheme to have the computers change the votes from Trump to Kamala Harris. The American people, I think, should be shocked by this, although the American public may have been so used to the cheating that, again, they consider there’s nothing you can do. But I think there’s plenty we can do, and I think Trump will do it.



Hunter: You know, I had Martin Armstrong on, and I had another source, a private source who works for Big Tech, and they both do data mining, and they both came up with the same thing, that Kamala Harris had something 10% or less in terms of approval rating, and then they came out poll after poll, oh, it’s neck and neck, oh, it’s neck and neck, which is a complete lie.

Corsi: But they’re setting the psychological frame by false polls so that when they cheat and steal the election, you can say, well, the Democratic Party, the candidate just surged at the end.

Hunter: You think the polls are fake, because I think they’re all fake.



Corsi: Polls are all fake. They’re all fake.

Hunter: Wait, let me get that again. Do you think the polls are fake?

Corsi: Yes, I think the polls are all fake. I don’t think there’s a legitimate poll being taken right now.

Hunter: Oh, God’s Five Stones (godsfivestones.com), what are you doing, what do you need? That’s your website, that’s godsfivestones.com. We’re doing a lot of work on it.



Corsi: Continue to raise money. We’re going to fight the voter integrity issue and continue to push for fair elections. We’re also looking into Democratic Party fraud.



We cover a lot on the fraud that was in Act Blue, which is a massive scheme to benefit from open borders, benefiting from the child sex trade and the fentanyl and the cocaine sold by the drug lords. And the Biden administration and Trump stopped it. To a large extent, the Biden administration and Obama had been running a lot of this money through banks that knew the activity was illegal.



And they channeled the money in more fraudulent mortgage loans to the people running Act Blue. Boy, man, you got your work cut out for you,

Hunter: God’s Five Stones. Listen, please help Dr. Jerome Corsi and his group, God’s Five Snows, and he will get the message to the Trump administration.



Are you in contact with the Trump administration?

Corsi: The Trump administration is listening to what we’re saying, yes.

Hunter: That’s fantastic. Okay, great.



Dr. Jerome Corsi, I’m blown away. All the stuff, sex trafficking, drugs, cartels, foreign powers, lions, tigers, bears, oh my. And then the media, the media, the stories they ignore are too stupid to ignore.



I mean, that’s just unbelievable, 132 states and 130 lawsuits. And we’re not covering it, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN. And I used to work in those places.



I used to work at CNN and ABC News. Too stupid to be stupid. That’s not journalism.



That’s propaganda. Dr. Jerome Corsi, thank you for joining us today on USA Watchdog. Fantastic.



Corsi: Thank you. My pleasure. Thank you very much, Greg.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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