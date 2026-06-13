Stephen Gardner Interviews Dr. Jerome Corsi - Election Fraud

Stephen Gardner posted this interview with Dr. Corsi June 12, 2026 on X.

Gardner: Dr. Corsi, let me show you this. President Trump alluded to the fact that you’re not going to believe how crooked the 2020 election was. Trump says a full file about the theft of the 2020 election is going to come out.



He went on to say, it’s worse than any of us can imagine. I know you’re out in California right now with the election abnormalities and rigging that’s going on out there. But before we get into LA and California, what do you think when President Trump says there’s a full file that’s about to come out, do you think that’s something that Tulsi Gabbard has been putting together and they are going to release before the midterm election? What do you think he’s alluding to?

Corsi: There are people in the White House and outside the White House who have been working to put together these files.



The files are going to be extensive. Go to God’s five stones, we’ve given you the preview of how the elections are really stolen. It’s not enough to just have false votes.



You have to have false votes that are certifiable. So you have to be able to create legitimate state ID numbers for people who don’t exist, or modified duplicates because you have to be able to certify the votes, which is one whole level of fraud which occurs within the computers. Computers have to be altered for the fraud to pass the muster of the certification process.



The numbers have to match, and the names have to match, and even the signatures have to match if you’re doing mail-in ballots with fake votes. If you’ve got a motor voter signature from an illegal, the box is not checked and they go over to the Secretary of State, which happens in California, and they get a voter ID. That signature can come with the record.



When that person votes a mail-in ballot, it looks like they really did it because the signatures match and the numbers match in the computer. But the person is illegal or doesn’t exist. On the mail-in ballots, in California, you can do vote harvesting.



One person go out and do 1,000 signatures and then they control those ballots, and they vote those ballots, not the people. They can go into the streets and pay the fentanyl guys out here, dying in California streets on fentanyl and cocaine, and pay them in drugs or money to get their signatures to control their votes. None of these mail-in ballots are canvassed to find out if the people really existed or if they actually voted.



So you’ve created a system that was designed for fraud, and we have Maduro in captivity, and Trump will release the information on how the election computers were altered by foreign nations operating through Venezuela under Maduro. Maduro in captivity to not have to spend the rest of his life in prison might actually come forward and say a lot of this. American people are about to be shocked by what they’re told, and it will set up a basis for a national security emergency declaration by the president that if our elections are not secure, if they’ve been invaded and altered by foreign interests like Communist China or other countries, we don’t have control of the republic.



And as such, he will say it’s going to take only citizens can vote, so you’re going to have to have proof of citizenship and a voter ID, plus no more universal mail-in ballots, and eliminate the machines, and if necessary, send the National Guard in to make sure the state runs a legitimate election, the same way that President Eisenhower and President Truman, I’m sorry, President Eisenhower and John Kennedy had to send in the National Guard to integrate the schools in the South in the 1950s and 1960s. So we’re at that level of criminal activity that now has permeated our system, that’s going to require that level of executive action in order to get it altered and righted, the same way Eisenhower and Kennedy had to do their jobs to protect the rights of all Americans to attend school. And we’re at that point again.



Garner: Okay. Let me share with you in the audience what President Trump said about his thoughts on what’s happening in California.

The shaft, and he did, Spencer Pratt, he did really pretty damn well, and they threw him out, and it was happening to Steve Hilton, and I went on a tear, and they said it was going to be two weeks, and they’ll know about Hilton, whether or not he’s going to make it.



I went on such a tear that they approved it immediately. They approved Steve. It’s such a rigged deal, it’s so crazy.



They approved him so fast because everybody was watching, and he was leading, and he was leading by a lot, and you saw his lead was dissipating rapidly. They were taking it away from him just like they took it away from the kid. And I went on a tear, and by the way, we have the U.S. attorneys looking at it, and the two weeks said all of a sudden, oh, we have a surprise.



Steve Hilton won, and he did win, but they were going to take it away shortly. They were going to take it away over a two-week period. You know, they announced that they wouldn’t have the results for a week to two weeks.



All of a sudden, they approved Steve Hilton. But Iran. It’s a rigged election.



Okay, but let’s get back to Iran. I shouldn’t have brought that up, but how do you feel about Iran? But let’s get back. Let’s get back.

Gardner:

All right, so he gets interrupted talking about Iran to bring this up.

Corsi: Well, they don’t want Trump talking about the rigged election, and the media is doing everything they can to protect the criminals in California, starting with the governor, who rigged this election. And there are people in California who need to go to prison over this.



Gardner: Well, he made an interesting point there, that they were starting to take votes away from Spencer and Steve Hilton, and then it got so much national attention, and he started putting all this focus on Steve Hilton, and then all of a sudden, they declare Steve Hilton’s the winner, that he’s gonna go on. Democrats will deal with that in November. But then with Pratt, all of a sudden, there’s these huge spikes of mail-in votes that are coming in, mostly for the third place person, which is a Democrat, that she, Rahman, Nithya Rahman, has now overtaken Pratt.



But you’re not seeing that increase for Karen Bass. It’s almost like nobody mail-in voted for Karen Bass, just for the person that they needed to knock Spencer Pratt off the ballot.

Corsi: Well, again, being in California and seeing more of the inside details, I stress again that all of this is done in the computer.



They know how many votes they need to have created and voted. These mail-in votes that are falsified are not necessarily mailed to anyone. They’re requested to be mailed in ballot in a computer.



That’s got a name, a signature, perhaps, and a number, so the state ID, and it’s tabulated, so it shows up as a vote. Since they match, they say, oh, we’ve checked the signatures. The signature is matched.



Well, of course they did, because you did that within the computer from something you grabbed on a motor voter, or you made up. I mean, I’ve seen, here in California, I’ve seen ballots where the signature was a smiling face, and it got counted, okay? And so once they know they’ve reached their limit, or how many they’ve got to do, they may have planned to do it more slowly, may take another two weeks and do it. All the pressure they’ve gotten, and the Supreme Court’s already decided, so they speeded it up, and of course Bass is not, they don’t need to fabricate votes for her, that she perhaps did win, but the point is, you won’t know, because it would take away votes from the Republican, and throw them away.



How would you know the vote’s thrown away? Okay, so in other words, when the criminals are running the election, and when the criminals are running the bank, they’re stealing the money. Criminals are running the Department of Justice, they put other criminals in place to do criminal activity, and turn a blind eye.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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