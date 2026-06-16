Extended Voting Design: Criminals Steal Elections

Stephen Gardner posted this interview with Dr. Corsi June 12, 2026 on X.

Corsi: Extended voting was inherently designed in order to permit criminal activity to steal the election. And the Supreme Court’s already ruled that.

Gardner: Do you think any day now we’re supposed to get this SCOTUS ruling on whether election day is genuinely election day and whether counting ballots after election day is illegal, which direction do you think that they’re going to lean?

Corsi: Well, the Supreme Court’s already ruled 6-3 that extended counting is illegal.



They’ve already decided that issue. Okay. They’re not going to reverse their own precedent.



So that decision’s going to expand the precedent. Okay, you’ll still have, you know, the three communist judges screaming their heads off and shouting about how unfair this is now. They’ll call it racist.



You know, every epithet that the left likes to throw at people in order to demean them, Southern Poverty Law Center being the leader in this course, Southern Poverty Law Center’s also funding the hate groups that they tend to oppose, that create the boogeyman, fund it, including buying, you know, the white cloths for the Ku Klux Klan and the wood to burn the crosses.

Garner: Yeah, that was a wild story for me to cover. I was like, wait a minute, they’ve been funding the evil that they purport to go against and then they’ve raised $100 million for the Democrat Party and they’ve put nearly a billion dollars in assets in their war chest, all over fabricated hate, racial inequality, it’s bananas.



Corsi: It’s a criminal scheme. It’s a criminal scheme. Okay, and the criminals need to go to prison for doing this.



That’s the heads and the creators and the founders and the wealthy people, ripped out of their houses and the, you know, in California hills of, you know, Malibu and other places that from all the stolen money. And what about Antifa, where they are paid to riot with setups where the riot materials are delivered onto them on site, where they have centers where they can go and recover, where they’re training manuals to train them. They’re paid, they’re actors, they’re violent actors.



So you take psychopaths and you recruit them into your political movement, which is aimed to destroy, burden on the city of Portland, Oregon. And then tell the president, with Trump in his first administration, he couldn’t, we had two, you know, we had a general and a secretary of defense say he couldn’t use the military to put out the riots in Portland, Oregon in 2020. You know, you’d wait to see what president Trump releases.



It’ll shock the American people. And you’re getting the predicate of that set up now so that when he has an executive order and the national guard shows up in California to run the election and Newsom is put under arrest along with the secretary of state and indicted, American people may wake up.

Gardner: I hope that’s the case.



Folks, if you want to support Dr. Jerome Corsi, he goes all over the country. He’s got a team. They are digging into election fraud.



They’re fighting it in the courts on our behalf. They can go to gods5stones.com. I’m gonna put a direct link so that people can find that easily. You’re out in California right now.



Corsi: Yes, in California right now.

Gardner: Yeah, fighting this and researching this. I appreciate all that you do.



Dr. Corsi, we will have you on again in the future. I’m gonna put a direct link to God’s Five Stones so that people can learn more about that, donate. Thank you very much for coming on.



I hope you have a great rest of your day.

Corsi: Okay, thank you, God bless.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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