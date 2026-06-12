Tina Peters & 2020 Presidential Election Theft

This interview was posted June 4, 2026 by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s part two and the transcript:

Hunter: Tina Peters News. All right, let’s go full screen here. Election denier, Tina Peters.



Look at that, election denier. Where did they get that term? Who, who, does she call herself that? No. Where did they get that term? She been deemed by the courts an election denier? No.



This is propaganda, folks. They’re passing off as news. That’s CNN.



This is CNN story. CNN, unbelievable. Who’s doing editorial? Election denier, Tina Peters.



They all say the same thing. That’s the MSM. Here we have election denier.



ABC News used to work for them. Who in the world is doing editorial by passing around propaganda as actual news, Tina Peters? But Tina Peters, they are worried about her. They want to discredit her.



She is a big deal. And Dr. Jerome Corsi can explain, why is Tina Peters getting out of jail a big deal for this election cycle?

Corsi: Well, she has the evidence that the 2020 election was stolen in Colorado. And that’s, that’s a big deal.



That’s one of Trump’s primary contentions. He’s been saying since he ran for reelection the third time, that he wants to prove the 2020 election was stolen by Biden. Now, Tina Peters has proof of that.



She preserved the votes in a particular county or precinct in Colorado that she was supposed to destroy. Because they want to destroy the evidence of their voter fraud in Colorado. And she wouldn’t go along.



She went to prison for that. She’s been in prison since 2024. And her sentence was commuted.



So she’s out of prison now. But the point is, Tina Peters paid a big price for this. And the price that she paid for it had a lot to do with the fact that, you know, she was willing to stand up by her principles and want to call out the cheating when she saw it.



Now, she’s going to play a major role. And one of the key factors in Trump ultimately declaring the need for the election to be supervised by the federal government. Because, you know, we’re going to hear from Maduro.



Maduro is in captivity now from Venezuela. Venezuela was involved in a lot of the cheating that went on in 2020 with the computers, counting the tallies of the votes. And we’re going to hear about that.



We’re going to hear about 130 of these cases that have been filed in the states. They’re going to start percolating up about, you know, based on the Boast case, charging that many of these election procedures, including the extended counting of votes, that’s already been declared unconstitutional. Why they’re continuing to do it is amazing to me.



That should be stopped. But people aren’t even aware of the Bost decision.

Hunter: All this is going to come out.



Now, they didn’t get the records from Tina Peters. She kept them. Is that right?

Corsi: Well, she kept them. But again, I don’t think they were ever made public.

Hunter: The DOJ is going to make them. You’re going to make them public.



Corsi: Well, the DOJ could make them public. And the DOJ can produce between now and the election. You know, you got to realize we’re now just at the beginning of June.



Okay, we’re not going to vote until November. Well, that’s quite a bit of time. You know, you got July, August, September, October.



We’re going to have the whole baseball season before we vote. And so there’s a lot of time yet. A lot can happen.



A lot’s going to happen between now and the time we vote.

Hunter: But the election fraud has got to be destroyed.

Corsi: We’ve got to. We have to. President Trump does not do an executive order at this time right now. And if he’s going to risk rolling the dice that he’s going to get control of Congress with all the potential for cheating that is still in the system, President Trump is badly mistaken.



And knowing President Trump, as I do, over 40 years, I don’t think he’s going to let that happen.

Hunter: So you think election order will happen in places like Missouri? They still cheat there too, just more of your logarithmic voter fraud, cleaning up the voter rolls. You even, a lot of Republicans don’t want to clean that up in Missouri and a lot of other places too.



So you say they have to kill this election fraud.

Corsi: Go to the website, go to God’s Five Stones website and look at all the states where we demonstrated how rigged these voter rolls are, how millions and millions of false records can be created, hidden in the database, get legitimate state IDs, and be used in mail-in ballot schemes. So all the structure, the apparatus, the mechanics to do voter fraud is still in place in these states.



The question is whether or not they get to use them. And we’re going to find that out in California in the next few days when we see if one of the Democrats suddenly becomes a majority and wins and doesn’t have to run into a runoff. Again, the difference between today and 2020 was I think today the American public is very much aware of the amount of cheating and the amount of fraud that’s going on in the Democratic Party.



The Democratic Party is now a disgraced party. It has virtually no reason to exist. In other countries, it would be outlawed as a criminal party.



And it should be a criminal party. They can’t be protesting to prevent ICE from doing its job. They can’t be doxing ICE officers.



These things are criminal violations. They’re not just fun and games. And if we don’t enforce our own laws, then we’re going to lose the republic one way or the other.



So we have to have voter integrity as a fundamental right or else we have no rights at all.

Hunter: I want to talk about another case. I just want to get in here for that.



I know you know all about this. Before we move off from Tina Peters, did the Justice Department threaten the election people and the political establishment in Colorado that if you don’t let her go, we’re coming after you? Do you know any background information?

Corsi: First of all, Peter Ticktin, who is the attorney, the late chief attorney, Donald Trump’s friends, since they were about 15 years old, they attended the military academy together.



Peter Titkin won the appellate case in which the justices in Colorado appellate division decided that the penalty, which was a felony, a number of years spent in prison for a misdemeanor charge, was absolutely outlandish. And so they remanded the case for a new sentencing. Well, again, they kept Tina Peters in prison, and the governor just decided to end it all by commuting her sentence to time served, which he did.



The governor received a lot of abuse for that because the people in Colorado, you know, want the election stolen. And they want anything, they want power. They don’t care how they get power.



They certainly don’t intend to do it fairly. Now, behind the scenes, I’m sure there were suggestions by the Trump administration that various benefits could be cut off, various funding could be cut off. But I think finally, the state of Colorado decided it had spent enough of its political capital in Tina Peters, it was time to move on.



And she was just going to become more and more of an issue, more and more of a liability to the Democrats, if they didn’t just get, move her off center stage by releasing her from prison. Now, Tina Peters, I think, can be very effective and will be very effective in the end game that President Trump is going to play. And in August, we’ll be much more concerned about the November election.

But the November election won’t get serious until about August.

Yes, the light is finally shining through the dark clouds of deception. The demons in California are demonstrating to the world that there is no election they cannot steal, and are willing to do so in the broad daylight. Buckle up, the revelations continue.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/