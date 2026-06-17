Intel Agencies Caught in Voter Fraud

This interview was posted by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s the transcript:

Hunter: I’m Greg Hunter. Welcome to USA Watchdog.com. If you look at what’s going on with Antifa and the Portland riots and the governors fighting back in California and in Illinois and in Oregon, and then you have this general, which you want to talk to about my next guest, saying he’s going to protect a general of the nation. He’s going to protect the protesters, a general in the National Guard.



The last time I had this guest on, he outlined the voter fraud problem that he was working on with a close friend of the president also. But also, too, that the intel agency’s caught in massive voter fraud, Dr. Jerome Corsi. Dr. Jerome Corsi, to tell you, 30 books, PhD in science from Harvard, political science, I should say.



His latest thing is all about this voter fraud. That’s been quiet. But I was thinking, is all this upheaval and unrest and Antifa and all this money flowing in, all these groups that have been pegged with funding, all these violent protests, is that all have to do with voter fraud? My next guest, Dr. Jerome Corsi, says yes.



Dr. Corsi, thanks for joining us today on USA Watchdog.com.

Corsi: Great pleasure to be back with you, Greg Thank you.

Hunter: Let’s start with the government shutdown.



I called you on this and said, you know, I’m just thinking that this has to do with protecting their voters. They want all this Obamacare for illegal aliens. And you said, yes, I can address that.



Yes, it’s all linked. Tell me how this is all linked. The government shutdown is linked to voter fraud.



Corsi: Well, the Democratic Party has now put its future into supporting illegal immigrants and getting illegal immigrants into the country in massive numbers to vote for Democrats. The Democrats can’t win an election, I don’t think, legitimately. The numbers they want to win them in, so the Democrats have decided they’ll just start stealing elections.



And this goes back 20, 30 years. It’s been a long-term plan of the Democratic Party, the radicals in the Democratic Party. It started in states like Colorado, where the Democrats began to realize that they could use various techniques of segmenting voters and getting voters to oppose one another.



And then they finally realized, why do we bother with all of this? Let’s just steal elections by making up votes or getting illegals to vote or criminals to vote or just vote people who don’t exist and get away with it. So the most radical schemes have been not only bringing all the illegals in and getting things like voter-voter. You know, if you get a driver’s license with a green card, then you’re automatically registered to vote, even though a green card does not prove a citizenship.



You’re not a citizen. But since you’ve got a driver’s license, they say, well, you can vote. And that’s a backdoor that the Democrats create.



And then they say you’re suppressing the vote if you don’t allow this to happen. Then they create algorithms in the state board of election databases that can create millions of false records, duplicate records—I’ll just change the name slightly or the address or the middle initial—and they get this newly created false vote, a legitimate state ID so it can vote and seem like a real voter, even though the person doesn’t exist. And that counts in a mail-in ballot scheme as a legitimate vote that is completely contrived from within the computer.



And that’s why I say the intelligence agencies are involved, because these algorithms, these codes are so embedded in every state that I’ve looked at, and Andrew Paquette is a computer genius that figured this out. We have a large section of our website, God’s Five Stones, G-O-D-S-N-O-p-o-s-t-o-r-p-e, and you spell the word five, F-I-V-E, stones is plural, dot com, and you can see all the work we’ve done showing these algorithms are in the state board of elections, and they are using mail-in voting fraud. So the shutdown now threatens—the Democrats are going to fight desperately over this for two reasons.



Number one, they are deathly afraid that the government is going to cut off all the benefits the Democrats have voted to keep illegals in the country—free hotel rooms in New York City, free credit cards, free medical care through Medicaid or Medicare, all the positive money that’s been flowed into keeping—the Catholic Church was getting $9 billion, huge amounts of money, just simply to support illegal immigrants coming into the country. If closing our borders, we were committing the crime. So once you can have non-voters paid by the Democratic Party, or votes that are made up that don’t exist, and you can control the state boards of election, you can’t lose an election.



You can win them all, because you can win them within the computer. We’re losing this election. We need 5,000 mail-in ballots.



So 5,000 of our fake voters request a mail-in ballot, which is printed. The numbers match. You run the printed one.



You don’t mail it. You can’t mail a ballot to somebody who doesn’t exist, but you print it and run it through the tabulating machine. And now you’ve got a vote that counts, even though the person doesn’t exist.



And no one goes out to check to see if that voter is real. The Democrats know this is lying and cheating, but the Democratic Party has gotten to the point with the intelligence agencies where they think that they’ve got a game on and it’s never going to be found out, and they cannot afford to give up on what the Democrats want to fund in their woke, insane agenda.



Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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