Democrat Insurrection Continues

This interview was posted by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s the transcript for this clip:

Corsi: Donald Trump cannot afford to give up on what the Democrats want to fund in their woke, insane agenda.

Hunger: So, number one is they’re cutting off the benefits. What’s number two? What’s the second one?

Corsi: Well, number two is they’re going to then—I think three things Trump is doing.



Cutting off the benefits, and also, by the way, posting signs in the airports about here’s how you self-deport, encouraging them just to leave. Number two, you get ICE very active in the states, where ICE is identifying, rounding up, and deporting illegal immigrants. And third, if you need to, you bring in the National Guard or the U.S. Army under the Insurrection Act, and you take control of these states, and the governors like Pritzker in Chicago or these various mayors want to say, well, we’re not going to cooperate with ICE.



They’re committing crimes. They need to be arrested and indicted, because it’s a crime not to—it’s a crime to interfere with the work of ICE in deportation. It’s illegal to be in the United States, and you can’t say that rounding these people up, especially the criminal illegal immigrants, who the Democrats want to just let out of jail.



I mean, this is, again, we’re facing a massive ideology, the Democratic Party that went communist, and now has just gone anarchist. I wrote a book about this, Neomarxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy. So we’re in the anarchy stage of the Democratic Party, and Barack Obama, by creating this Russian collusion hoax, which they knew was a lie, committed treason.



They’re trying to remove from the White House a duly elected president, Donald Trump, and they stole an election in 2020. Treason was committed. And these groups like Antifa, Black Lives Matter, are terrorist organizations.



It’s not aging Catholics like me who like the Latin Mass. We’re law-abiding. We’re citizens.



And that we like the Latin Mass doesn’t make us terrorists, unless you think that God is Satan. And these people are so twisted in the Democratic Party that they woke Agenda, their language games, and confused them so that black is white, and sex isn’t your gender, gender isn’t your sex.

Hunter: So if they get their benefits cut off, and that’s what part of what the big beautiful bill was, cutting off the benefits, right? But if they cut these benefits off, their voters have no reason to stay or no reason to vote for them. Is that what this fight’s about?

Corsi: Yeah, and no ability to stay. That’s even worse problem. They can’t afford to stay, is that if they can’t be hired, if they can’t work, if they can’t do all these things, there’s no economic cord to hold them here.



That was the whole point of giving the money to the Catholic Church.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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