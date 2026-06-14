Democrat Corruption & Criminal Schemes

Stephen Gardner posted this interview with Dr. Corsi June 12, 2026 on X.

Corsi: To all the, you know, where was Biden and Obama’s justice department where the money was being stolen in Minnesota by the Somalis? Well, they brought the Somalis in to steal the money. They planted them where they could steal the money. And the department of justice turned a blind eye because its mission was to protect the Somalis.



Even though they were stealing the money that, you know, again, the justice department didn’t care. In fact, they were protecting it. Okay.



When you really understand how corruption operates and the extent of it, you know, you, a criminal enterprise is what we’ve created as our governments. And certainly the Democrats want to pursue that because the Democrats are not only a criminal element, they’re a revolutionary criminal element saying with, along with Kamala Harris, Oh, we’re not going to be restrained by the past. We’re going to look to the, we’re going to imagine the future.



John Lennon. Let’s imagine a world without God. There’ll be no wars.



Let’s imagine a world where people loved each other. Well, we can create that because we’re believers. Come and join us.



There’s millions of us. Yeah. Well, it’s all a lie.



A small group of people are going to steal the money promising utopia to the others who believe they’re going to get it. And for a while, the criminals protect those who are forces of destruction. Destroy the family.



Mutilate the children have euthanasia for the old after they’re depressed, give them drugs that depress them, make them available easily through opioids. And fentanyl kill the ones who are going to be on drugs, get them in the streets to destroy the cities. And you’ve got a consciously designed destruction, which is the prelude to the system collapse.



And that’s why Donald Trump is so hated is because he won’t go along with it. He’s not, not a Biden or a Jill Biden who was writing books and now lying that she saw nothing of the dysfunction of her husband and the mainstream media parroting that theme. I mean, the depth of this is it’s almost to the point where it’s irreversible.



And, uh, but yet there are forces that, you know, I always said in the end, God always wins, God did not create this place to lose the end of this book has already been written and Satan loses. As Satan’s plans always have a defect. And the defect is they don’t work.



Brilliant scheme, but children who change sex, mutilate their sex sexual organs, can’t reproduce. They were promised that they would have a wonderful life as a woman, even though they were born as a man of all the functions, the men can have periods and the women, you know, the men can have babies and, and so we can all be happy. Well, they know that can’t happen.



And so those people are doomed not to be able to reproduce themselves and to die, to have miserable, psychologically destructive lives in which they ultimately want to kill themselves. So we’ll help them. Kill themselves. Make it easy.

Gardner: Yeah. It’s kind of become the party of nihilism.



Corsi: The book I wrote on The Truth About Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy explains all this. It’s a tough book to read. You have to be disciplined to read the book.



I decided not to restrain anything because, you know, I’m only going to be able to write so many more books. And so therefore I put everything in it. It makes it a little bit more difficult to read.



It’s not explained in terms for the average reader who doesn’t want to work. But if you get through that book, you’ll understand what’s going on.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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