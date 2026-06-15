ActBlue Democrat Corruption Exposed

Stephen Gardner posted this interview with Dr. Corsi June 12, 2026 on X.

ActBlue

Gardner: The CEO, now I guess she’s the former CEO, but she’s called in before Congress, put under oath, asked about, are you guys rigging elections? Are you falsifying your documents? Are you bringing in fraudulent money? Are you bringing in foreign money? Are you bringing in drug money? Every question, she pleads the fifth as if that’s going to make this investigation go away. Trump’s gone after USAID. He’s gone after the NGOs.



Now they’re going after ActBlue, which, I mean, anyone with common sense and their eyes open can see that these guys were manipulating elections by allowing foreign money and falsified documents. But your thoughts on why she’s pleading the fifth? Is it just to protect herself from going to jail or it doesn’t make the investigation go away, right?

Corsi: Well, it slows it down. First of all, that’s an obvious sign that two things, that we have the knowledge that all those things are happening, that foreign money’s coming in, that the NGOs are, that they’re money laundering, that all money laundering is coming from opening the border, that the banks are involved.



I called HSBC money laundering in 2011. You can’t run the drug operation without the banks being involved. Can’t drive around semi-trucks full of $100 bills to buy your tacos with a $100 bill you take out of the back of the semi-truck.



Gotta get a credit card. It’s gotta get in the banks. And so therefore, what the real criminals that they need to go after are Obama, Valerie Jarrett, Susan Rice, people who made up the Russian collusion investigation, concocted it out of whole cloth, went after people like me to put me in prison because they thought they could silence me.



I refused to take their plea deal. They closed the investigation because the investigation was all a lie. So when Waltz and Newsom and a dozen other governors and lieutenant governors and secretaries of state begin to be prosecuted and NGOs, so Southern Poverty Law Center and Act Blue and George Soros and a dozen other organizations pumping foreign money into the United States to destroy the United States when they go to prison, then we might have the ability to clean some of this up.



But these are not politicians. These are the front men for the criminal syndicates and organizations behind them. And their aim is to destroy America.



And now that’s becoming obvious. That’s why Trump is so angry about it. Now Trump is gonna be systematically going after it and he is not gonna allow the 2026 election to be stolen.



And the people in California think they just pulled a fast one and are gonna get away with it. They may be sadly disappointed when some of them are facing imprisonment for what they’ve just done. But the crime is in the computers.



And Trump just signed an executive order that said that anyone who refuses, there’s some 30 states that refuse to turn over their records to the Department of Justice, their voting registration. And Trump just said, if you do not, a state that does not turn over for examination by the federal government, its state board of election voter registration file will not be permitted to use the U.S. Post Office on mail-in-balance schemes. That was just done last night.



Okay, and so that’s the first step to shutting it down and going after the criminals. Okay, because someone put the algorithms into the computers as we saw on God’s five stones. You can’t have this fraud occur just by creating false votes.



You have to create false votes that can be certified, which means creating false votes in the computer, giving them names and signatures and other aspects that can be validated. Make it mail-in ballot, but don’t check the postmarks or have the postmarks made up. Supreme Court vs. the Illinois Board of Elections ruled in January, Chief Justice Roberts wrote the opinion.



A 6-3 decision, majority decision said that a candidate for office has standing to challenge election rules as unfair. And they ruled that the election law in Illinois, which allowed the counting of mail-in ballots for two weeks after election day was illegal and criminal and unconstitutional because it was unfair. And they compared it to having a 100 meter race be allowed to be run to 103 meters.



So someone who is not the fastest at 100 could win the race.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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