Stop Voter Fraud Or Lose The Republic

This interview was posted June 4, 2026 by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s the transcript:

Hunter: I’m Greg Hunter. Welcome to USAWatchdog.com. Big election news around the country, L.A. Mayor, California Governor Steve Hilton, the Republican doing well there against the Sarah, who’s going to probably be his candidate. Spencer Pratt is going to be looking against, looking like he’s going against Karen Pratt.



But man, mail-in ballots, election fraud almost every place you go. Iowa has had big elections. Tina Peters is out of jail.



To talk about all the election news is Dr. Jerome Corsi, PhD from Harvard, 50 books, many of them bestsellers. Election fraud, election fraud, election fraud. Nobody ever talks about it.



They talk about these elections like, oh, these are just, it’s just totally, totally fair on its elections. Dr. Corsi, just your overall view of what happened on Tuesday.

Corsi: Well, on Tuesday, at least initially, we have wins from the, significant wins from those candidates who are opposing the radical left.



And I think in both cases, yes, we’re going to see voter fraud, the way California does elections, at least a week or two weeks or three weeks that they’re going to still be counting ballots. And how many are they going to make up to let the people they want win, win? I mean, who’s going to supervise this? This is a typical pattern of cheating elections. And today everybody thinks, well, it’s great the conservative candidates are going to be in the final voting.



Well, we don’t know that yet. Because what California can do is by the time they get finished counting ballots, you know, they could have a very, very different result based upon who the California election officials want to win and are willing to cheat in order to get to win. And so we’re a long way from knowing who was who in California.



Right now, it looks like the mayor and the candidate for governor, the woke candidates are facing stiff opposition. By the time they get finished cheating and stealing the election, we’ll see what it looks like. But let’s not celebrate tonight.



Hunter: Can they go too far? Can they go too far and their cheating represents a giant backlash to them?

Corsi: Well, I think they’ve already gone too far. I think they’ve already gone too far, where in fact that if you could have an honest election, I don’t think any of these woke people would stand much of a chance. I think the Democratic Party, if it can’t steal the election in 2026, will face major catastrophic losses.



I think they’ll suffer hugely in the midterm elections, losing when usually the party out of power gains. I think they’re going to lose half their seats. Because again, they don’t have an agenda.



There is no leftist agenda that makes any sense at all. What they want to do is to sexually mutilate children before they reach the age of puberty without necessarily asking the parents’ consent. They want illegal immigrants to vote.



They want criminal illegal immigrants to be released on the streets to go kill and murder and maim more people. They want to have a reduction in police so they can have lawless cities. They want to be able to have drug-infested homeless occupy our major cities.



These people are about destruction. The radical left, the Democratic Party, is now not only an insurrectionist party, it’s a nihilistic, godless party that wants to destroy America and has no business being allowed as a political party once the real agenda is not to be loyal to the United States. I wonder if half these people who belong to the Democratic Party today would even take an oath of allegiance to the United States.



I doubt it. Certainly, their NGOs, which are backing them—Democratic Socialists of America and the others—are dedicated to condemning and destroying any of the traditional values of America to produce this communist revolution they think will be their utopia after they destroy everything good about America.

Hunter: Twenty-nine states suing to get their voter rolls.



They had one federal judge say, you can’t see that one state, one district, I should say. So wait, the election integrity is great. Can we look at it then? No.



And so is this going to be the 29 states being sued by the Justice Department? I think Harmeet Dhillon is heading that up. Is this going to be decided by the Supreme Court before the midterm elections? You’ve got to show your voter rolls. If everything is great and you have great election integrity, let’s see it.



Is that going to be ferreted out? Is that going to be settled before the midterm election?

Corsi: I’d be surprised if it does. I think we’re getting closer and closer to the time when the Supreme Court’s not going to get involved. The Supreme Court’s already made a major decision on the redistricting.



The redistricting cannot be done by race. And that’s going to cost the Democrats a lot seats, especially in the House of Representatives. And Democrats are going to probably lose 10 or 15 seats over that.



And they will fight it in some states and try to hold on to their race-determined gerrymandering schemes to increase Democratic members of the House of Representatives. But I don’t think that the courts are going to let them do that. Now, any appeals of the Supreme Court on that, I think, will be heard quickly.



And I think there’s also 130 actions that have been filed by the Department of Justice, I believe, on the BOST case, which is a case the Supreme Court decided in January, BOST versus Illinois State Board of Elections, saying that a candidate running for office has standing to sue a procedure that is inherently not constitutional, not fair.

Hunter: Is that like the ballots rolling in weeks after in California? That allows Pratt, if they screw him, that allows him to say, no, you didn’t. No, no, no, no, no, no.



Corsi: I think he’s got a case right now under that Supreme Court decision.

Hunter: Wow.

Corsi: To say that California continuing to allow the votes to be counted is unconstitutional.



It violates directly the BOST decision. And so if anybody had any smarts in the Department of Justice, they’d be all over this to get California to stop continuing to count votes past the election day. There’s a Supreme Court decision saying that it’s inherently unfair to continue counting votes.



And so this ought to be stopped. Now, is anybody going to do anything about it? Well, the problem is, you know, in a country where you can’t enforce the laws, you no longer have a country. And I think Donald Trump is beginning to realize this.



I think all of this leads to the likelihood of an executive order on an emergency basis, where Donald Trump says he’s got to use the power as a commander in chief because of the massive cheating that’s occurred in our elections, including the 2020 election, being stolen by Joe Biden. I think that’s going to come out and that’s going to become more of an issue as we get closer to the election itself. And Donald Trump may have to use the National Guard to get some of these states to hold a fair election.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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