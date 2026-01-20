SCOTUS Stands Up to the Steal

What I’m encouraged about is finally the Supreme Court is taking a step to give candidates a way to challenge fraudulent election rules. And this is, to me, a major game changer in that the Democrats out in the streets protesting ICE or not caring that the elections were fraudulent from mail-in ballots, encouraging mail-in ballot fraud to go unchallenged. Finally, it’s coming to an end.

Finally, we’re getting a Supreme Court to take action, to give standing to candidates. We’re finding that Trump investigators are going to go in and look at this fraud. And it takes somebody like Nick Shirley, a young man, to, with his camera, go out and do the reporting that our major news agencies, including the New York Times, not only won’t do, but will cover up.

That’s the truth here. And I think we’re finally seeing that maybe the country is getting sick and tired of all this Democratic stealing, cheating, lying, and insurrection. The Democratic Party has not only become a communist party, it has become basically a treasonous party.

And so, therefore, I think the American public is catching on. Okay, the Supreme Court case is Michael J. Bost, Congressman from Illinois, versus the Illinois State Board of Elections. And 7-2, the Supreme Court said that Bost had standing to challenge a mail-in ballot fraud, regardless of whether it was going to cause him to win or lose, that simply because the procedure was unfair, he could challenge it.

And then the court essentially granted him standing. And the ruling was absolutely clear. I’ll read you the concluding paragraph.

It said, quote, courts sometimes make standing law more complicated than it needs to be. That’s from a 2020 case. We decline respondents’ invitation to do so here.

As a candidate for office, Congressman Bost has standing to challenge the rules that govern the counting of votes in his election. The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit is reversed, and the case is remanded for further proceedings consistent with this opinion. Okay, so a new day here from challenging elections, and one that took a long time coming.

But finally, the Supreme Court has acted, and Justice Roberts, I don’t know, seems to have come to his senses a little bit more. Maybe Donald Trump, I was aware of how he was blackmailed by Obama. But the point is, I think Justice Roberts is finally making a few decisions that make sense.

