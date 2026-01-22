On September 19, 1959, The Saturday Star-Bulletin, Honolulu, Hawaii printed a story highlighting foreign students arriving in Hawaii to attend the University of Hawaii. Per that article:

“The University of Hawaii, which has been attracting students from many foreign lands in recent years, has added three new countries as fall classes begin.” “One of them is Barack Obama, 25 year-old business administration major from Kenya, East Africa.”

Obama Sr. was among the early beneficiaries of a scholarship coordinated by Kenyan nationalist leader Tom Mboya, with funding raised by American activists like Helen M. Roberts and supported by organizations such as the African American Students Foundation (AASF). Mboya organized airlifts that brought hundreds of East African students to the U.S. between 1959 and 1963.

Declassified documents and investigations from the 1960s revealed that the CIA funneled money to groups like the African-American Institute (AAI, formerly the Institute of African American Relations), which helped finance Mboya's airlifts. The CIA had assets embedded in the AAI, reporting meeting details back to the State Department.

Barry has always claimed his father was part of a President John F. Kennedy-era airlift arranged by Kenyan Luo politician Tom Mboya to bring Kenyan students to the United States to study in American universities.

However, documents indicate that Barack Obama, Sr. was not brought to Hawaii in 1959 by any airlift of Kenyan students organized by the AASF. Nor was Obama Sr. on any of the three subsequently chartered airplanes in what became known as the “second airlift,” organized by Mboya in 1960 after Joseph P. Kennedy contributed $100,000 to AASF.

Tom Shachtman, author of the 2009 book entitled “Airlift to America: How Barack Obama, Sr., John F. Kennedy, Tom Mboya and 800 East African Students Changed Their World and Ours,” confirmed that Obama Sr. got to the United States independent of any airlift organized by JFK or Tom Mboya.

“In trying to make the connection between himself and President Kennedy more direct, candidate Obama, based on incomplete information, made a mistake about his own history, saying that his father’s journey to America in 1959 had been aided by the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Foundation,” Shachtman wrote on page 11 of his book. “Not exactly, fact-checkers soon found out.”

On pages 6-9, Shachtman wrote that Mrs. Helen Roberts and miss Elizabeth Mooney, “a literary specialist,” financially assisted Obama in leaving Kenya.

“As far as can be determined from incomplete records, Mrs. Roberts and Miss Mooney paid his [Obama Sr.’s] fare to Hawaii and provided a partial scholarship,” Shachtman noted.

From the beginning, the Obama family story is clouded in misdirection, incomplete information, and speculation.

Historical records, declassified documents, and analyses indicate that the CIA has employed misdirection, incomplete information, and speculation as tools in its operations to advance U.S. national security interests, particularly in psychological operations, covert actions, and influence campaigns. These tactics are often part of broader disinformation efforts, which the CIA has acknowledged in internal studies as standard intelligence practices, though specific instances are typically denied or obscured until declassification.

Anyway, after arriving in Hawaii, Obama Sr. lived in a dormitory funded by the Asia Foundation, a CIA-created entity aimed at promoting pro-American sentiment among foreign students. He met Ann Dunham (Barack Obama Jr.'s mother) at the University of Hawaii's East-West Center, which was established by Congress in 1960 with CIA involvement to "win the battle for men's minds" through education.

During the Cold War, the U.S. intelligence community used foundations and cultural exchanges as covers to influence global politics, including in Africa.

Do your own research and draw your own conclusions regarding everything Obama-related.

The Obama legend begins.

