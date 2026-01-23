Barack Obama: CIA Legend, Pt 2

In 2011, author Janny Scott published her book A Singular Woman: The Untold Story of Barack Obama's Mother. The book presented the author’s view of how Barry’s parents met, the claims about his country of origin, his childhood experiences in Indonesia, and other topics. Scott was later interviewed by Britannica regarding the book. What follows is but one portion of that interview that addresses how Barry’s mother and “father” supposedly met, with commentary.

“…In her first few weeks at this, at the university, as a 17-year-old freshman, she encountered Barack Obama, the first African student at the University of Hawaii and a Kenyan. He had arrived there actually a year earlier, not through the East-West Center, but increasingly was wrapped up in that, you know, foreign student ferment there.”

It is unclear just exactly when and where Obama Sr. and Ann Dunham first met. Is the "official" narrative of Obama Sr. and Ann Dunham meeting in a Russian language class at the University of Hawaii in 1960, and the family connections just part of a larger CIA cover story? Did they meet earlier, or was in fact their entire relationship arranged and managed?

But wait, the mystery widens as learning Russian together quickly blossomed into matrimony and creating a little bundle who would grow into another renegade, whether by maternal influence, or intelligence community design.

Where’s the Birth Certificate? Page 116:

So, here is the basic outline of the official Obama nativity story: Barack Obama, Sr. and Stanley Ann Dunham married and gave birth to Barack Obama, Jr., on Aug. 4, 1961.

The married couple stayed together as man and wife, until Barack Obama, Sr. was forced by the financial limitations of his second scholarship to leave his wife and son behind, in 1962, when Barack Obama, Sr. left Hawaii to go to Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The family, separated in 1962, never reunited, despite the bond of love the three felt for one another, a bond that transcended the distances from Hawaii to Massachusetts, and then from Hawaii to Kenya.

What is clear, is that there are Cracks in the Official Obama Nativity Story

Where’s the Birth Certificate? Pages 116-117:

“…Dunham left Honolulu with her infant son in the first weeks after Barack Obama, Jr. was born, contrary to the official Obama nativity story. She left Honolulu to rent an apartment in Seattle, where she enrolled in extension courses at the University of Washington. Ann Dunham never returned to Hawaii while Barack Obama, Sr. was yet there, completing his studies at the University of Hawaii. Instead, Ann Dunham continued her studies at the University of Washington by moving from the extension school to enroll as a full-time undergraduate student.”

The documentary evidence establishes that Ann Dunham left Hawaii when she moved to Seattle in August 1961, to begin her studies at the University of Washington at Seattle, only 15-days after the birth of Barack Obama, Jr.; in contrast, the official story is that Ann Dunham did not relocate to Seattle until late 1962. The documentary evidence also establishes that Ann Dunham abandoned her husband Barack Obama, Sr., when she left to begin school in at the University of Washington in Seattle for the Fall Term 1961 in August 1961, never again to live with Barack Obama, Sr. as man-and-wife. This is in direct conflict to the official Obama nativity story that maintains Ann Dunham and Barack Obama, Sr. lived together as man-and-wife in Hawaii until Barack Obama, Sr. departed for Harvard in June 1962 to begin the Fall Term at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, later that month. Once the reader understands that Barack Obama has presented false information about his early life story, we must ask if the entire official nativity story is a fabrication.

Stranger than fiction, almost to the point of science fiction: beyond interesting, transcending fascinating, and exceeding most curious…to the point of illogical.

Stay tuned for further revelations as we continue to connect the dots and expose the truth.

