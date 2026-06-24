This interview was posted by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s the transcript for this clip:

Hunter: And then we have this from a sitting senator. I’m just going to full screen here for a second. I want you to comment on this.



This is Ron Johnson. Ron Johnson had a hearing just last week, and he talked about all these awful COVID-19 shots, and they were injecting people and mandating them, even though tens of thousands were dying and they knew it, okay? And he says right here, thousands of people were permanently disabled, possibly lost their lives because the FDA hid the fact that there were safety signals, screaming at them with all these deaths and injuries at VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. Then he says this, we need to figure out who is running this deep state.



So Senator Ron Johnson thinks there’s a deep state. And I ask you, Dr. Jerome Corsi, is there a deep state that we’re fighting?

Corsi: Well, I wrote a book, Killing The Deep State, about 2015. And President Trump liked the book, and it was published in Hungarian, Orban liked the book, they discussed it in the Oval Office, it was published in English and Hungarian.



And the deep state is clearly in opposition to anything that is pro-American, anything that is pro-God, pro-life. They embrace nihilistic values. And it’s more than borderline, it’s cross the line often into Satanism.



And that’s the reality. And so therefore, when you look at what the Democratic Party has become, it’s not got an agenda that can really attract votes. It’s got an agenda where you can mutilate children sexually before the age of puberty without the consent of their parents.



You can have to determine that genetically born males can participate in female sports. So the Title VIII protection of women in women’s sports is abandoned. They want to have illegal immigrants flood the country and vote.



They want to release prisoners from the jails and say that the law enforcement are the villains, not the criminals. And judges that will not impose sentences to people who commit violent crimes. Or return to the streets, commit more violent crimes.



Well, who’s going to vote for this agenda? No one’s going to vote for this agenda. So therefore, you’ve got to fabricate your votes, you’ve got to make them up. You’ve got to lie, you’ve got to cheat in order to win an election.



So the Democrats have been hit with several things that are now very damaging. Number one, Supreme Court decided also that you cannot do race-based gerrymandering. Well, the Democrats have been drawing districts based on combining enough minorities with leftist population groups in order to elect radical leftist Democrats.



Okay, now if you can’t do that any longer, the Democrats are going to lose votes in every state, and that’s happening. The Democrats in Virginia tried to get away with the scheme that eliminated districts that would vote Republicans into the House of Representatives. And the Supreme Court turned it down, said that was illegal and unconstitutional.



So the Democrats are going to have to have legitimately drawn districts and scrutiny so they cannot cheat. And we’re going to have to be very careful to make sure that machines are not flipping votes. But we found algorithms in the state board of election databases which are not being removed that continue to permit the creation of thousands of false records, modified duplicates.



It can be given legitimate state IDs and used in mail-in ballot schemes to be apparently legitimate voters, even though they don’t exist.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

Share

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation.

Corsi Nation Website: https://www.corsination.com

The Truth Central: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Corsi Nation Sponsor

MyVitalC – ESS60 in Organic OliveOil

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/