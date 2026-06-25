Democrats - Party of Evil

This interview was posted by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s the transcript for this clip:

Hunter: So I talked to a basically a political representative here in Missouri at my church, and I said, you know, Missouri had the most strict abortion laws. And Donald Trump won, and you know, everybody on the Republican side won. I think Josh Hawley won that year.



And yet this thing that allowed abortion in Missouri, wide open abortion in Missouri, passed. And I said, you know, I think the voter rolls in Missouri, I think they basically went in and changed stuff in the voter rolls. And he said, yeah, our voter rolls are messed up.



And there’s a lot of Republicans don’t want to change the voter rolls. And I’m thinking, oh, my God. I mean, that’s evil.



We were the strictest for abortion in the country, Missouri. Now we’re the most liberal. That can’t happen without cheating.



Am I wrong?

Corsi: No, you’re exactly right. And anyone with any sense knows it. Now, what’s happening right now is that the left, I think, has just gone insane.



They realize they have no agenda. And if they can’t cheat, all they’re about is power. They just want power.



And it doesn’t matter how they get it. And they’re increasingly becoming violent in the attempt to grasp power. And that’s becoming apparent to the American people.



American people see that the Democratic Party will have no legitimate reason for existing. And it’s rapidly proceeding to that point. The Democratic Party has become a rogue, nihilistic, anti-God, anti-family, anti-life destruction engine.



And it’s become dangerous. And the cities which are dominated by Democratic rulers end up being filthy, filled with homelessness, the streets, a disaster with drug needles everywhere, abandoned buildings. And this is Democratic rule.



Hunter: Look at what’s going on in Los Angeles. I’ve never seen this in any other state. Look at what’s going on in Spence and Pratt.



I mean, have you seen these commercials?

Corsi: Yes.

Hunter: Holy cow. How do you stand that? How do you stand that? I mean, what policy do you stand up and say, well, but we were the party that drained all the reservoirs, let all the homeless happen, threw people in jail for First Amendment things.



I don’t know. I mean, that’s what you’re talking about. The Democrats can’t point to a specific policy that really helped people.



Is that what you’re telling me?

Corsi: Every one of the Democratic policies is a lie, or it’s destructive. It’s meant to kill people, meant to reduce populations. It’s meant to endorse criminal activity, to allow cheating, massive fraud, election fraud to keep it in power, and no values other than the embrace of evil.



And the Democratic Party has become an evil party.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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