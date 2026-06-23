Democrat Insurrection is Legion

This interview was posted by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s the transcript for this clip:

Hunter: So the last time you were on, you came on, and I’m going to go full screen with this because this is amazing to me. You came on, you made zero hedge on this by the way, this got wide played. Democrat voter fraud in America is legion.



That is a direct quote from you. You used the term legion. Not to Jerome Corsi.



You used that. So just May 11th, just a few weeks ago, here we have the former head of the CIA, and what does John Brenner say? A legion of professionals in DOJ, FBI, CIA are still resisting Trump’s influence. Oh, okay.



So you’re still resisting the will of the people, legion of people. Do you think that was a mistake? Do you think that was just a circumstance from the former head of the Central Intelligence Agency?

Corsi: No, I think he’s responding to the fact that he’s making an argument that the resistance to Trump is overwhelming, and that he’s balancing out against the charge, which is a legitimate charge, that the cheating is legion. So he’s saying, legion of people opposing Trump, that’s the real legion.



And it’s Trump who’s awful, and therefore he’s the one who’s blocking democracy. Well, it’s ridiculous.

Hunter: Cheating? Wait a minute.



I think this is right. You’re saying this as if Brennan, when he comes up and says that a legion of professionals, DOJ, FBI, CIA are resisting Trump. You’re saying he’s admitting that cheating is legion, just what you said.



Corsi: He’s admitting it. But he’s also then trying to counter it by saying that the real legion is the people who are opposing Trump. So he’s trying to change the subject, but by using the same words.



But then it doesn’t work. John Brennan is arguing that it’s legitimate to oppose the President of the United States and the bureaucracy. The job of the bureaucracy is to carry out the will of the executive, not to make its own decisions.



It’s not an independent executive or legislative branch. The bureaucracy is not defined in the Constitution, but it is certainly an extension of the legislative branch. And its duty is to implement rules made by law, by the legislature, but not to be in opposition to the President, because it also serves as part of the executive.



And its job is to administer laws that are promulgated by Congress and signed by the President. And so therefore, he’s legitimating insurrection.

Hunter: Wow.



Corsi: And that’s what the left is not willing to admit. But the left right now in America has become the Democratic Party, which has for a long time been a communist party, has now morphed into being a revolutionary party, an insurrectionist party, a party of nihilistic values, one that has no real core values other than subjective whims of individual decisions and wishes. The reality is entirely subjective.



But the point is that the design of the party is to destroy America. And that was the original communist plan. But now the Democratic Party is open, supporting Marxists for office, and Marxists who are Islamicists, radical Islamicists like Mamdani.



You know, you’ve got this bizarre fusion of radical Islam and extreme leftism because they both hate the United States. And they’re joined on the principle that the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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