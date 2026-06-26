RINO Senator John Thune is Compromised

This interview was posted by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s the transcript for this clip:

Hunter: Let’s talk about John Thune. The last time you were on, you were hopeful that maybe they’ll basically pass the say that, which means you have to have, you know, voter ID, and you can’t, you would change the, you would go after the, you know, electronic logarithms, clean up the voter rolls, the mail-in ballots is coming, but he’s not going to do that. What’s going on with that whole deal, and that John Thune, the RINO in the Senate, basically wants the cheating to continue, because I don’t know how else you would frame that.



He wants the cheating to continue. If you don’t stop it, you want it to continue. What’s going on with the say that and what Donald Trump has to do?

Corsi: Well, what Donald Trump’s going to be, first of all, Thune is another one of the compromised RINOs in the Senate.



The House is full of them. Mitch McConnell’s prime case, who for years did the bidding of communist China, with his wife paid by the Chinese. His wife’s family was rich in China, and they wouldn’t have been allowed to be alive if McConnell had not done China’s bidding.



And so Thune and the others are part of the group that have made money in Congress. They benefit from the rules. They don’t, they’re not there to serve the people.



And so therefore, the elitism and the distance from doing anything that’s right in order to preserve privilege and power is what destroys the RINOs in the federal Congress.

Hunter: They won’t pass Trump’s judge picks.

Corsi: No, and they won’t pass a law which repeats law after law after law saying that only citizens can vote because they don’t want to stop the cheating.



That’s what you finally come down to is that people, the cheating is legion. People know it’s legion. They know it’s widespread.



They lie about it. They don’t want it changed. The same with fraud.



The Democrats have learned that you can have a public welfare program and then you can steal all the money through fraud, pretending to do the service for which that money was initially appropriated in order to help the children who needed help in preschool or to help the elderly or whatever. Instead, you come in and cheat and steal the money. And people who do this have no soul or no heart.



Hunter: It’s awful. It’s terrible for Democrats. It’s terrible for the underclass of people, with the Somali fraud and the leering center.



How dare you? You’re a racist. No, the money’s the money. It’s not going to where they said it was going.



So what are we facing now? What’s the game plan now with the No Save Act? What’s Trump going to have to do?

Corsi: I think Trump’s going to have to declare this is a national security emergency. The evidence that the votes were—a scheme was developed in Venezuela for the computers to change the votes. In 2004, the computers were switching votes in Serbia, and there was an attempt to at least shut those computers down electronically before they were able to steal votes, which Peter Ticktin insists is what happened.



And he’s done the research. I know God’s Five Stones (godsfivestones.com), we demonstrated the algorithms in the state board of election databases. You can see the research there of Andrew Paquette.



Those are not being removed from the state databases, voter registration databases. President Trump’s got to say it’s a national security emergency. And under the Article Two powers as commander in chief, he’s going to demand, I believe, proof of citizenship to vote, voter ID to vote, that you’re going to have to have no universal mail-in ballots.



You’re going to have to have paper ballots that can be counted by hand, and you’re not going to be able to utilize machines. I think President Trump will send in the National Guard if he has to do so. He was asked by the before he was left for China, would you send in the National Guard to preserve election integrity in various states? And he answered yes.



He had to, he would. As paramount was the importance of maintaining election integrity, and for that people had to, no elections were honest. And so therefore, President Trump was not going to allow the Democrats to steal the midterm elections and have two years more of nothing but impeachment after impeachment, which is what the Democrats have vowed to do.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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