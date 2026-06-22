RNC Files 130 Election Fraud Lawsuits

This interview was posted by Greg Hunter on his platform USAWatchdog.com. Here’s the transcript for this clip:

Hunter: Hi, I’m Greg Hunter. Welcome to USA Watchdog. We’ve been, I’ve been following this election fraud thing.



I think I was kicked off, I can’t prove this, but I was kicked off of YouTube because I was covering the election fraud. It was obviously, it was election fraud in my humble opinion. Now we’re finding out it really was obviously, and they’re having the receipts to prove it, that a 2020 election was totally fraudulent and Joe Biden shouldn’t have been elected.



They booted me off of YouTube. I had 90 million video views and 250,000 subscribers, but I continue because it’s awful. And I’m not the only one that thinks that.



A few weeks ago, I had Dr. Jerome Corsi on who’s a PhD at Harvard, from Harvard. He’s written 50 political books. He’s a brain when it comes to politics.



He thinks it’s voter fraud too. And then this story breaks, this is why I decided to come on. RNC Chair Joe Brothers announces 130 lawsuits filed across 32 states to stop Democrat election shenanigans as President Trump deploys an army of election lawyers to stop the steal.



So they have to steal. He said on a prior interview, Dr. Corsi, they have to cheat the Democrats in order to win. Dr. Jerome Corsi, thank you for joining us today on USA Watchdog.



Corsi: A pleasure to be back with you, Greg. Thank you.

Hunter: Tell me about what’s going on with this RNC and 130 lawsuits to start. This is, I think, is in addition to everything else you’re talking about. What’s going on with that? Is this a good thing?

Corsi: Well, I think it’s a very good thing. First of all, the reporting on it was miserable.



No one really followed up or gotten into any detail. Every time there’s a story favorable to Donald Trump or about election fraud, the mainstream media ignores it totally, trying to kill the story. Now, what I think is the case here is that the Republican National Committee has caught on to what we’ve been arguing, namely that this case boasts BOST versus Illinois State Board of Elections, which was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court on January 14, 2026, gives standing to existing clients, people running for office.



Michael BOST was a congressman, and he contested an election before the election occurred on the idea that the Illinois Board of Elections had set up a system where any mail-in ballot that was post-buffer certified no later than election day and received within two weeks of the election had to be counted. And BOST argued that that was an inherently unfair law or regulation, and that, for instance, someone who—if it’s a 100-meter race, you can’t let people run 103 meters. Say the winner of the 103 meters was also the winner of the 100-meter race.



The person who was leading at 100 meters may not be the person who was leading at 103 meters. It’s inherently unfair. And this is a remarkable decision for two reasons.



It gives standing to someone running for office to contest an election before the election is heard, is held, without proof that the provision challenged—namely, this extra days counting for mail-in ballots—was going to be inherently detrimental to their chances of winning, and just that it was an unfair provision in that you couldn’t just keep allowing extra days to count ballots that came in beyond the election day, even if they were postmarked election day or prior. And fairness then becomes a standard in which of these 130 cases brought to challenge provisions in state law under BOST, the courts will have to give these petitioners standing. They’ll have to hear the case.



And if they rule extra counting days or procedures with regards to harvesting mail-in ballots or any number of things that the Democrats do are wrong, the courts can strike those provisions down prior to the election being held. And this is a significant challenge and one which Chief Justice Roberts, who wrote the opinion of 6-3 opinion of the court, encouraged states and encouraged contestants for office to challenge the rules. And that’s a remarkable decision.



I think that these cases are likely to succeed.

Hunter: So these people that are counting all the, oh, our Democrat candidate didn’t win. To your point, they have to cheat to win.



And then they wait two weeks later and then they get all the ballots and all come in for their candidate and none for the other guy and that person wins. That’s what you’re talking about. You’re saying that extra counting days equals fraud.



Corsi: Right. Conclusion of this case, extra days for counting is fraud. Now, another case could be that mailing in universal mail-in ballots to everybody on the voting roll constitutes fraud as well, because people haven’t requested them.



You may be giving the opportunity to double vote or triple vote. And, you know, you can’t have just a broad mailing of mail-in ballots in order to get the ones in that you want to count for your candidate to win.

Hunter: And this is what this is about, this 130 lawsuits.



The rules, extra counting days, mail ballots to everybody, all these rules where they just basically rig it against the Republicans.

Corsi: And just as Roberts was very clear in this decision, I mean, the language makes it painfully clear that this is not a challenge that both was going to lose because of these. It’s just that, you know, it’s wrong to conduct an election this way because it’s it is a rule that could allow for cheating.



And he makes the point in the Justice’s opinion in his decision that it is a extra day counting. And it encourages this kind of fraud. And so that’s one of the reasons why it just can’t be allowed to, you know, to be tolerated so that I can find some of the language I wanted to read a paragraph or two.



Hunter: This is powerful. I mean, to your point, this backs up your contention. If the Democrats can’t cheat, extra days, ballots to everybody, Tom, Dick and Harry, illegal aliens voting, voter rolls where dead people and everybody else votes.



If they can’t do that, they can’t win.

Corsi: They can’t win. And so these 130 challenges in 30 states might undermine the Democrats’ plans to win those states by cheating.



So Chief Justice Roberts says each runner in 100 meter dash, for example, would suffer if the race were unexpectedly extended to 105 meters. Whether a runner expects to finish strong or fall off the pace in the final five minutes, all would be deprived of the chance to compete for the prize that the rules define. The fastest to run 105 meters has not won the 100 meter dash.



In much the same way, an unlawful extension of vote counting deprives candidates of the opportunity to compete for election under the Constitution and laws of the United States. Well, that’s very clear.

Hunter: So whether it’s postmarked on election day, and then they send it in two weeks later, sorry, wasn’t there on election day.



Corsi: Wasn’t there on election day, you can’t count it.

Hunter: Wow. Okay. That’s huge.

Corsi: Right. And it’s not based on the fact that that rule is going to cause you to lose.



You don’t have to prove that. Okay. And Justice Roberts wrote, nor would requiring candidates to plead a substantial risk of harm to their vote share, to vote share, leave courts on any sure footing.



Such an approach would force judges to assess whether their election rule is likely to disadvantage a particular candidate. Wow. And at least as respondents suggest, justices must then also ensure that any disadvantage is linked to reputational or financial harm.



Judges are no better qualified to make such determinations than they are to assess a candidate’s likelihood of winning or losing. If they could do so, this approach would still channel many disputes into post-election litigation. To bring a pre-election suit, a candidate would have to plead and prove that voters who take advantage of the challenge rule will favor his rivals.



Doing so while campaigning for those same voters’ support is not just awkward, but politically dangerous. Particularly for the new election rules that may require divulging information about vulnerabilities rival candidates could exploit. Faced with that prospect, many candidates are sure to wait until after the votes are counted to sue.



So you can sue beforehand, you don’t have to prove that it’s to your detriment, the rule. You just have to prove that the rule is unfair.

Hunter: You can’t count votes after election day, which is what it says in the Constitution.





Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information.

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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