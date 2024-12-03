The Untold Stories of Ashli Babbitt and the Women of January 6th

The media's lies about Ashli Babbitt and those who attended the mostly peaceful protest of January 6th, 2021 have been as deliberately despicable as the government-fed narrative on several levels. On top of all of it was the demonization of military veteran Ashli Babbitt, who was murdered by a trigger-happy police officer on the day Americans merely gathered to question the integrity of an election which saw rules changes and vote-counting issues among other problems, expressing their right to assembly.

Ms. Babbitt was one of many women who were at the gathering in front of the Capital Building on that day. Jack Cashill, who tells the story of these brave freedom-fighting women in his new book, ASHLI: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6, joins Dr. Jerome Corsi today's The Truth Central.

Unlike the women who descended on Washington in 2017 to protest the inauguration of President Trump, the women of January 6 did not come as women. They came as Americans, as patriots, as defenders of the republic. They did not wear pink hats. They wore MAGA hats. Their issues were indistinguishable from those of the men in their lives—the rule of law, free and fair elections, and the preservation of constitutional rights.

Cashill also digs into the media's and government's desperation (due to Md. Babbitt's murder) by creating a false martyr on their side, police officer Brian Sicknick, who died as the result of strokes suffered the day after the protest. The phony narrative claimed the events caused the strokes. Cashill rips apart the lies and political maneuvering.

Jack serves as senior editor of Ingram’s magazine and writes regularly for American Thinker, American Spectator, and WorldNetDaily. He has a Ph.D. from Purdue University in American studies and a B.A. in English from Siena College.

Jack Cashill's book on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D47GF7YL?psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&ref_=chk_typ_imgToDp

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:

Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/

Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Share

Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online:

https://www.thetruthcentral.com/marco-polo-publishes-650-page-book-on-hunter-biden-laptop-biden-family-crimes-