California Fires Reveal Incompetence of Woke Officials

The WEF’s True Carbon Tax Motives Exposed
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 14, 2025
Transcript

The California Fires are showing the incompetence of woke activists elected to public office, but it also shows the Democrats' propensity to take advantage of crises to push their agenda as Gavin Newsom brags about his plans for LA 2.0 through something akin to a Marshall Plan.

This is perhaps a reason the Left is trying to push the idea climate change "caused" the fires and tragedy.

