Share post
Mao's Communist Cultural Revolution: Where Woke Came from and Where it's Going

Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 24, 2024
1
1
Transcript

Dr. Jerome Corsi exposes the roots of the left’s poisonous tree and how it's growing.

We take a deep look into Mao Zedong's "Cultural Revolution" and how he managed to manipulate most of the world's oldest and most populated societies into abandoning the region's rich history in favor of his oppressive communist dictatorship. Dr. Corsi juxtaposes Mao's machinations with those of today's Woke and Marxist/Globalist allies.

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

OUT NOW: Dr. Corsi's new book: The Truth About Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism and Anarchy. Pick up your copy today on Amazon: https://www.thetruthcentral.com/the-truth-about-neo-marxism-cultural-maoism-and-anarchy-exposing-woke-insanity-in-the-age-of-disinformation/

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on Twitter: @corsijerome1

Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online: https://www.thetruthcentral.com/marco-polo-publishes-650-page-book-on-hunter-biden-laptop-biden-family-crimes-available-free-online/

Our Sponsors:
MyVital https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/ Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php The MacMillan Agency: https://www.thetruthcentral.com/the-macmillan-agency/ Pro Rapid Review: https://prorrt.com/thetruthcentralmembers/

