Marcuse's Utopia - Post-Modernism and Today's Left

Exposing the "Father of the New Left" - Today's Evil Spawn
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 17, 2024
Dr. Jerome Corsi delves into the Utopian philosophy of Herbert Marcuse, the German philosopher who rose to fame in the 60s and 70s and is considered the "Father of the New Left."


Many of today's Letist, Statist and Globalist movements derived from Marcuse's ideas of his prefectly ordered societies, which are heralded within much of Academia's ideological bubble.


Dr. Corsi dives deeply into what the Modern Left and World Economic Foruum Elitists have have derived from Marcuse through their own political machinations and how we can fight back on today's The Truth Central

Get Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush: https://www.thetruthcentral.com/how-the-coming-global-crash-will-create-a-historic-gold-rush

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on Twitter: @corsijerome1
Our website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online: https://www.thetruthcentral.com/marco-polo-publishes-650-page-book-on-hunter-biden-laptop-biden-family-crimes-available-free-online/

