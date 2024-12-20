Playback speed
Jean Baudrillard, Post-Modernism, the Matrix and the Truth

Jean Baudrillard: "We live in a world where there is more and more information, and less and less meaning" Kamala Harris: "I can imagine what can be, unburdened by what has been" Baudrillard was right
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Dec 20, 2024
Dr. Jerome Corsi examines the philosophies of Jean Baudrillard, whose focus on hyperreality is the basis for much of the Identity Politics festering in today's society, where people will believe what they want to believe, set their own pronouns create a false reality and demand you and all else comply. This is prevalent today and given relevance by Leftists as a vehicle to gain power through feeding into such behaviors.

