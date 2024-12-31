W O K E and D E I are D E A D

Dr. Jerome Corsi exposes the lies about Woke, DEI, and other failed leftist programs designed to destroy US.

The Truth about Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy: Exposing Woke Insanity in an Age of Disinformation reveals how Communist ideology has evolved into its present-day woke madness that began with Immanuel Kant and Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, continued through Antonio Gramsci and the Frankfurt School, and concluded with post-modern thinkers like Jean Baudrillard.



Want to understand why the neo-Marxists, cultural Maoists, and anarchists of the woke critical theory radical Left live in a fundamentally different view of reality, operating with a set of values that redefines truth to be subjective? Read The Truth about Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy—but be prepared to be shocked. Jerome R. Corsi has conducted a tour-de-force examination of philosophical texts, modern critical theory treatises, and the murderous history of Communism under Stalin and Mao that exposes the neo-Marxists behind today’s anti-capitalist woke schizophrenia.

