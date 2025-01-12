Playback speed
Trudeau Officially Resigns as Globalist Rats Continue to Scatter

One Woke Domino After Another Falls As the Once Great Reset Crumbles to Dust
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 12, 2025
2
Transcript

In another blow to the globalists, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially resigned after being publicly humiliated not only by President Donald Trump, but by some of his own party -- including potential replacement Chrystia Freeland. This is another humiliating defeat for the globalist Left, which is seeing its rats scatter amid the free world's voters fighting back against their policies through votes and social media discussion.

Dr. Corsi breaks down what's happening.

Jerome's Substack
Woke Neo-Marxism
Analysis of the Neo-Marxism, cultural Maoism, and anarchy that defines the radical left and the Democratic Party today.
