This book exposes the dark, evil ideology that has descended over America. The arch of the Hegelian dialectic culminates only in negation, with millions annihilated in the nightmare apocalypse of post-modernist Democratic Socialism.

The Truth about Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy: Exposing Woke Insanity in an Age of Disinformation reveals how Communist ideology has evolved into its present-day woke madness that began with Immanuel Kant and Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, continued through Antonio Gramsci and the Frankfurt School, and concluded with post-modern thinkers like Jean Baudrillard.

Want to understand why the neo-Marxists, cultural Maoists, and anarchists of the woke critical theory radical Left live in a fundamentally different view of reality, operating with a set of values that redefines truth to be subjective? Read The Truth about Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy—but be prepared to be shocked.

Jerome R. Corsi has conducted a tour-de-force examination of philosophical texts, modern critical theory treatises, and the murderous history of Communism under Stalin and Mao that exposes the neo-Marxists behind today’s anti-capitalist woke schizophrenia.