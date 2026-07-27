The Left's Open Border Fixation

In our previous two Substack posts we exposed Communist China’s Unrestricted Election Warfare. In this substack we return to highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, this time expose the Left’s attempt to promote an invasion of Anti-American thugs as we continue to shine light on the darkness.

“This is what I would do. Day One executive order restore the legal status of 1.8 million young people in the DACA program. Day One we change border policy so that federal agents will never snatch babies from the arms of their mothers. Day One we introduce bipartisan legislation, which will, in fact, be comprehensive, which will result in a path toward citizenship for all of the 11 million who are undocumented. That is what the people of our country want. Trump thinks mistakenly that he is going to win reelection by dividing us up. We are going to win this election by bringing our people together, black and white and Latino, Native American, Asian American. That’s what this campaign is about. That’s what America must be about.”

Tom Steyer, American Hedge Fund Manager, Sixth Democratic Debate, Los Angeles, Dec. 19, 2019:

“Listen, I think it is important to note that this president [Trump] is not against immigration. He’s against immigration by non-white people.”

Pete Buttigieg, Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, October Democratic Debate Transcript, Fourth Debate in Ohio, Dec. 15, 2019

The Democrats in Congress have blocked President Trump’s efforts to fulfill his campaign promise to “build a wall” on our southern border with Mexico, while sensationalizing Trump’s border enforcement policies as “putting children in cages,” demonizing a family separation policy that began under President Obama.

The Democrats running for president in 2020 are being pushed by an increasingly radicalized hard-left voter base to open U.S. borders to unrestrained immigration, without taking the steps necessary for national security to screen out known criminals, members of Hispanic gangs such as MS-13, and members of drug cartels. At the same time, the hard left pushing the Democrats to embrace socialism is determined to create sanctuary cities in which federal law enforcement is actively blocked from enforcing immigration laws.

Where the Democratic Presidential Candidates Stand on Immigration

In a summary of Democratic Party presidential candidates’ positions on immigration policy and border security, the Washington Post in an article updated in January 2020 noted that Donald Trump “transformed the politics of immigration on the day he announced his presidential campaign in 2015 by characterizing migrants as criminals and promising to build a new ‘great wall’ on the U.S.-Mexico border.” The Washington Post went on to point out that fighting illegal immigration has been Trump’s “signature issue” ever since. See Kevin Ulhrmacher, Kevin Schaul, and Michael Scherer, “Where 2020 Democrats stand on Immigration,” Washington Post, updated Jan. 6, 2020:

After staking out that claim, the Post article rated the candidates on a series of immigration issues. Consider the following:

Do you support a return to the Obama administration’s 2014 policy that focused deportation efforts on recent border crossings, convicted criminal and national security threats?

Bernie Sanders was ranked at the most extreme left, arguing to “pause all deportations.” The largest group, including Elizabeth Warren, agreed that deportation efforts should focus only on criminals and national security threats. Indicating the sensitivity of the immigration effort, Biden and Bloomberg were rated as having “unclear” positions.

Do you support extending the existing physical barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border?

Sanders and Warren took the most extreme position on the political left, arguing that they would not support adding any more wall along the border with Mexico. Six of the candidates said they would consider the input of experts and local communities before ruling it out.

Would you redistribute the responsibilities of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to other agencies? If so, would ICE be abolished?

Only Sanders was for abolishing ICE, while nine of the remaining Democratic contenders favored restructuring ICE or redistributing some of its duties.

Do you believe all undocumented immigrants should be covered under a government-run health plan?

The largest number of candidates answered affirmatively, including Biden, Sanders and Warren.

Should the federal government require the use of E-Verify to check the legal status of all hires by private employers?

Sanders led a group of four Democrats responding, “No.” Three candidates, including Buttigieg, felt E-Verify should be used only as part of a compromise that included creating a path to citizenship.

Do you support increased border security funding, including new screening equipment at ports of entry and additional resources to process the recent increase of asylum seekers?

Eleven of the Democratic contenders answered, “Yes.” Only Booker was opposed, with the response of Biden and Bloomberg scored as “Unclear/No Response.”

Should the U.S. return to accepting at least 110,000 refugees a year, as the Obama administration planned for fiscal 2017?

Again, 11 of the Democratic candidates said, “Yes,” including Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren.

Do you support the option of detaining asylum-seeking families together in non-prison settings until their asylum claims can be processed, or should they always be released into the country while awaiting a decision?

Eleven of the Democratic candidates favored eliminating or limiting family detention, while the responses of Biden, Bloomberg and Klobuchar were uncertain.

Do you support a path to citizenship for the roughly 11 million immigrants now living in the country without permission and others in the U.S. under protected status programs?

This was the first question to which all of the 14 Democratic candidates agreed, all answering, “Yes.”

Do you support increasing foreign aid to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala in an effort to reduce the flow of asylum seekers to the United States?

This was the second (and last) question to which all 14 Democratic candidates agreed, all answering, “Yes.”

During the first three years of the Trump administration, the immigration issue has been dominated by Central Americans surging toward the Mexican border in caravans, positioning themselves as refugees, typically traveling in family groups with underage children, seeking asylum.

Other controversial issues have involved bans imposed by presidential executive order on immigrants from various majority-Muslim nations, cancellation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and the family separation policy (first introduced under the Obama administration) that has left children isolated from parents when in Border Patrol detention awaiting an asylum decision. See Danielle Kurtzleben, “Immigration: Where 2020 Democratic Candidates Stand on Border Crossings and More,” NPR.org, Sept. 12, 2019.

Various observers felt a threshold moment was scored in the NBC News Democratic Debate on June 28, 2019, when in response to questioning by Telemundo’s Jose Diaz Balart, an impassioned open-borders advocate, all the Democratic candidates participating pledged in unison to restore DACA, to refuse to deport those in the United States illegally who had committed no other offense, and to provide taxpayer-sponsored government health care for the millions in the country without documents. See Jeff Greenfield, “Did the Democrats Step on a Second Big Land Mine?” Politico, June 28, 2019.