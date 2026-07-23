Regime Change in Iran, Securing America

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we discussed election security, this time we discuss regime change in Iran as we continue to shine light on the darkness.

Gaffney: Iran tops the list at the moment. We are at war with Iran, make no mistake about it. Jerry Corsi has written three books about the threat we face from Iran, not just we in the United States, Israel, Western civilization more generally.



Going back to 2005 with his first called Atomic Iran. Jerry, we have on this program talked endlessly about the threat that the Iranian regime poses to us and how anything short of the actual removal of that regime and not just layers of it but extirpating the, you know, 12-er Shiite apocalyptic Sharia supremacist program that it espouses is going to leave us in the circumstance in which we’ve been for the past, well, decades since 1979 when they first came to power, namely in an endless war. Talk us through the stakes here, sir, and what you think of the prospects for coming down to actual regime change.



Corsi: Well, the Israelis really understand the threat to Israel and we need to understand the threat to the world if Iran gets nuclear weapons. Iran has sworn under this regime which came in 1979 with Ayatollah Khomeini coming back into Iran, the Iranian revolution, the hostages from the American embassy being held for 444 days, the end of President Carter’s presidency over the issue. We’ve had this regime now for something like 47 years.



I mean, this has been an endemic problem and the regime is in tight control. The religious mullahs have tightly controlled the country and President Trump is really the first president since 1979 to do anything effective. Now, the war, first of all, people have to understand that the attacks that we’ve done on Iran in two levels, one first attack which we destroyed their nuclear sites, the second set of attacks which was suspended for ceasefire talks now being resumed with back to the military action.



President Trump’s military has, we’ve devastated the country. This regime has been gone through two complete changes in leadership. The country is now in disarray. The economy is in shambles. There’s no air defense. Iran is reduced to these pitiful speedboats that are trying to disrupt the straits of Hormuz, a few drones, a few missiles they can fire.



But largely, the country of Iran as a national functioning government has been destroyed already. It’s now in the hands of the Revolutionary Guard and the Basij, this kind of military that control the people and the people are unarmed. Now, the attacks that are beginning now in coordination with Israel are aimed at another deeper level of destruction of Iran in terms of the economy.



So, we start to destroy the economy of Iran. You know, this Revolutionary Guard, if they can’t be paid, they won’t be so tough. If they start to be killed, they won’t be so effective.



So, the next level is going to be to target down and to begin eliminating the Revolutionary Guard and the Basij and destroying the economy and also securing the straits of Hormuz.

Gaffney: Let’s come back to that. But just on the IRGC and the Basij, the Israelis, as I understood it before they were told to stop, were engaging with queuing from Iranians in attacks on the checkpoints and, you know, the other rallying points where those forces that have been propping up this regime, you know, were operating to repress the people, kill them outright for that matter. Is that what you’re talking about getting back into? And would that be, do you think, decisive in bringing about the end of this regime?

Corsi: Yes. Well, both you and I, Frank, have consulted with the government of Israel over the years. After I wrote Atomic Iran in 2005, I was invited to Israel. That was the beginning of my discussions with very top officials in the Israeli government. And in my books, I recalled some of those discussions. The capabilities of the Israeli intelligence systems within Iran are not to be underestimated. They’re massive. Iran could target individual checkpoints, individual officers. Israel is capable of taking immediate action to decapitate the Revolutionary Guard and the Basij, and they’ve been restrained. I mean, the United States has not gone, we’ve not opened that door yet.

But the Israeli officials will very quietly, without disclosing their capabilities, say that we could handle this problem very quickly. We know where the targets are to destroy the economy. We know where the targets are to decapitate the Revolutionary Guard and the Basij. And we’re just waiting until the green light is given.



Gaffney: Jerry, interestingly, as we’ve talked about off air, our colleague, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, has just done a video, we had him on the show the other day.

Corsi: he’s done brilliant work on this.

Gaffney: About, you know, the evidence that both the Israelis and the United States government are now moving in the direction of bringing about regime change. I pray that’s right, as they say, from his lips to God’s ears. Just for the record, I’ve never consulted with the Israeli government. I’ve been there a number of times and interacted with some officials, but it’s vital that they be, I think, unleashed for this purpose.

Because, Jerry, one of the things that we’ve talked about a lot here, and we’re going to come back to it on the other side of a break here in just a moment, is the alternative is our defeat. The idea that the president would be in a position where for the next three and a half months or so, of what Daniel Greenfield on this air has called the humiliation ritual that the Iranian regime has in mind for him, if they can hang on with political impact, we talked about elections, with political impact inside this country is absolutely unacceptable, as well as the idea that we will extend further the suffering of the people of Iran and the threat that that regime represents to all of us.



So, for all these reasons, regime change, finish the job is the order of the day.