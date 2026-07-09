The Left Fights to Legalize Abortion on Demand, Pt 1

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we exposed the Left’s “solution” to monetary issues, “Just Print Money.” In this post, we expose the Left’s drive for Abortion on Demand. Oh, and the taxpayer needs to bear the expense, even if it contradicts their religious beliefs. It’s only fair!

“I would make certain that every woman has access to the full range of reproductive health care services and that includes birth control, it includes abortion, it includes everything for a woman. And I want to add on that, it’s not enough for us to expect the courts to protect us. Forty-seven years ago, Roe vs. Wade was decided, and we’ve looked to the courts all that time, as state after state has undermined Roe, has put in exceptions, has come right up to the edge of taking away protection.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democratic Debate, First Round, in Miami, Florida on Night 1, June 26, 2019 “Medicare for All guarantees every woman in this country the right to have an abortion if she wants it.” Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Debate, First Round, in Miami, Florida, on Night 2, June 27, 2019 “We are living through an all-out assault being waged on women’s health and reproductive rights. From Alabama to Ohio, Missouri to Georgia, the goal of Republican politicians is clear: Overturn Roe vs. Wade and end safe and legal abortion in America. States have mandated that women submit to invasive ultrasounds, passed laws requiring survivors of sexual assault to carry their rapist’s child to term, and placed onerous and medically unnecessary restrictions on health clinics. These restrictions do nothing to make people healthier or safer. Their sole purpose is limiting access to abortion.” Sen. Kamala Harris, proposing a Reproductive Rights Act modeled after the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Washington Post, May 29, 2019 “The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates all see abortion as a winning issue,” Jeanne Mancini, the president of March for Life, wrote in an opinion piece published by Fox News. “But as the Democratic field moves further and further left on abortion, they are losing mainstream America. Democratic presidential candidates have made it very clear that they are extreme on abortion and it is the women who are most outspoken.” Jeanne Mancini, Opinion, “Why abortion could be Democrats’ biggest problem in 2020,” Fox News, July 23, 2019. Mancini pointed out that the abortion lobby has contributed heavily to the 2020 presidential campaign of Sen. Kamala Harris, much as they did when she ran for attorney general in California in 2010. Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and the abortion group Emily’s List donated heavily to Harris in the first quarter of 2019, as documented by Federal Election Commission filings. Planned Parenthood gave Harris 100 percent on her congressional scorecard, rewarding her for her radical views. Harris voted against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would have banned abortion nationwide at 20 weeks – halfway through pregnancy – except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. Others receiving donations from Emily’s List included Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Late-Term Abortions Hamada objected that the New York law removed the protections the fetus had under New York penal law. He noted that the liberal progressive agenda does not define the baby as a human being until birth. “There’s absolutely no reason to kill a baby before delivery in the third trimester,” he continued. “Not a fetal or maternal indication – what we say in medicine. If there’s a problem, and there are problems in the third trimester, both with the babies and with the mom that would require delivery, just deliver the baby. We don’t have to kill it.” Caleb Parke, “OB/GYN slams New York abortion law: ‘Absolutely no reason to kill a baby’ in 3rd trimester,” Fox News, Jan. 28, 2019.

Obama on Infanticide Obama has consistently refused to support legislation that would define an infant who survives a late-term induced-labor abortion as a human being with the right to live. He has insisted that no restriction must ever be placed on the right of a mother to decide to abort her child. As a state senator in Illinois, Obama refused to vote against after-birth abortion. Jill Stanek, “Top 10 Reasons Obama Voted Against Illinois Born Alive Infant Protection Act,” Illinois Review, January 10, 2008. In 2001, Illinois nurse Jill Stanek testified before Obama’s Illinois Senate Judiciary Committee, relating the story of an aborted Down syndrome baby who survived a late-term, induced-labor abortion and was abandoned in the hospital’s Soiled Utility Room because the baby’s parents did not want to hold him.[1] “I couldn’t bear the thought of this child lying alone in a Soiled Utility Room,” Stanek testified. “So, I cradled and rocked him for the 45 minutes that he lived.” Stanek reported that Obama was “unfazed” by the testimony. Abraham Katsman, “Obama is no moderate: His radical position on ‘abortion’ after birth,” Jerusalem Post, April 3, 2008.

On March 30, 2001, Obama was the only Illinois senator who rose to speak against the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, a bill before the Illinois legislature that would have protected babies who survive late-term labor-induced abortions. A transcript of the Illinois Senate session has been archived on the Internet, complete with Obama’s comments made on the Illinois senate floor. Obama rose to object that if the bill passed and a nine-month-old fetus survived a late-term labor-induced abortion was deemed to be a person who had a right to live, then the law would “forbid abortions to take place.” Obama further explained that the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment does not allow somebody to kill a child, so if the law deemed a child who survived a late-term labor-induced abortion had a right to live, “then this would be an anti-abortion statute.” Even the liberal-leaning FactCheck caught Obama in his lie. “Obama opposed the 2001 and 2002 ‘born alive’ bills as backdoor attacks on a woman’s legal right to abortion, but he says he would have been ‘fully in support’ of a similar federal bill that President Bush had signed in 2002, because it contained protections for Roe v. Wade,” FactCheck.org reports. However, “we find that … Obama voted in committee against the 2003 state bill that was nearly identical to the federal act he says he would have supported.” Jess Henig, “Obama and ‘Infanticide,’” FactCheck.org, August. 25, 2008.

Obama has been consistently pro-abortion throughout his career, no matter what he says:

Opposed bans on partial-birth abortions without broad “health” exceptions (which critics argued could be interpreted very loosely).

100% pro-abortion ratings from NARAL and Planned Parenthood.

As a state senator, he voted against multiple abortion restrictions and used “present” votes strategically on some bills to avoid being on the record with his sights set on the White House.

With sinister calculation, Obama framed abortion as a moral issue but emphasized women’s autonomy, preventing unintended pregnancies, and adoption as common ground.

The Specific Lie “Misrepresentation”

Obama’s true beliefs surfaced regarding the Illinois “born-alive” bills (2001–2003). The legislation aimed to grant legal personhood and require medical care for infants who survived attempted abortions (showing signs of life like breathing or heartbeat), regardless of viability. The Left leapt at the opportunity to force medical staff to murder God’s children already born. Obama had to be more stealthy.

Obama’s claim : Desperate to find a loophole to vote “NYET!,” he cloaked his opposition to the Illinois bills with the canard that they lacked a “neutrality clause” (explicitly stating the bill did not affect abortion rights under Roe v. Wade). Obama lied when he said he would have supported the federal version (passed unanimously by the U.S. Senate in 2002 and signed by Bush), which included such language. Par for the Obama course…protect presidential ambitions at all costs.

The record: In 2003, as chair of the Illinois Senate Health Committee, Obama voted for an amendment adding the exact federal neutrality language. Then he voted against the amended bill (which killed it 6-4 along party lines). He had opposed earlier versions as well. Barack Hussein Obama, King of Duplicity.

Fact-checkers (including FactCheck.org) and legislative records confirm the lies. The 2003 Illinois bill was virtually identical to the federal one he claimed to support.

Obama’s less than nuanced stance was not a minor technicality. It showed opposition to basic protections for born infants in the context of abortion procedures. Obama also stated during debate that such bills could undermine Roe by implying legal personhood for pre-viable fetuses.

Context and Defense Attempts

Illinois already had a 1975 law requiring care for viable infants. Opponents (including the Illinois Medical Society) argued the bills were redundant or risked lawsuits against doctors.

Abortion rights groups like NARAL did not oppose the federal bill.

Mainstream coverage during the 2008 campaign often downplayed or contextualized this as pro-choice caution rather than extremism.

In 2007, he told Planned Parenthood the first thing he would do as president was sign the Freedom of Choice Act, which aimed to codify Roe’s protections into federal law.

Obama’s broader stance did not change—he was never pro-life. But on this point, his campaign explanations were inaccurate. Critics (e.g., National Right to Life) argue it reflected a radical position: prioritizing abortion access even over clear protections for live-born infants. Supporters say it was about preventing backdoor attacks on Roe.

This remains one of the sharper documented inconsistencies in his public record on the issue.

Roe v. Wade Overturned, Obama’s Inner Demon Lashes Out

Obama June 24, 2022 Statement:

“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.”

Obama’s Call to Action:

Support organizations like Planned Parenthood and United States of Women.

Protest, volunteer, knock on doors for candidates, and vote: “Elections have consequences.”

Apply pressure, courts play a central role in protecting rights.

Do those dots connect? You decide.

The search for truth continues, go to godsfivestones.com for more information and to donate to support our efforts:

Ending Stolen Elections

Defeating Political Corruption

Justice for Obama’s Coup d-Etat

Ending Child & Sex Exploitation

Leading Spiritual Warfare

John 1:5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

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