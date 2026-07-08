The Left's Monetary Solution: Just Print Money, Pt 2

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we began to exposed the Left’s “solution” to monetary issues, “Just Print Money.” We continue to explode the myths of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT).

Kimberly Amadeo, “How the Fed Monetizes the U.S. Debt,” TheBalance.com, updated Jan. 6, 2019:

“During the Obama era, the Federal Reserve played an active role in allowing the Obama administration to deficit spend. Under Obama, the Fed kept interest rates artificially low at zero or near-zero by a policy known as “Quantitative Easing.” Under “QE,” as the policy was then known, the Federal Reserve “monetized the national debt” by buying federal debt, adding some $4.5 trillion by purchasing Treasury bills, bonds, and notes, as well as by adding government-created mortgage-backed securities to its balance sheet.”

Kimberly Amadeo, “Interest on the National Debt and How It Affects You,” TheBalance.com, updated March 13, 2019:

“Now, with a Federal Reserve in a more combative position with the Trump administration, interest on 10-year Treasuries is projected to increase to 3.7 percent by 2026.”

The consequence of these rate increases is that interest payments on the national debt are projected to reach $762 billion, taking up approximately 12.9 percent of the federal budget – a doubling from 2016, Obama’s last year in office, when interest payments on the national debt totaled $240 billion, 6.2% of the federal budget.

James Grant, “Time to Worry,” Washington Examiner, Oct. 30, 2018:

“In 1988, on a debt of $2.6 trillion, the Treasury paid interest of $152 billion. In fiscal year 2018, with approximately $21.5 trillion in national debt, the Treasury paid interest of $371 billion.”

Bill Chappell, “U.S. National Debt Hits Record $22 Trillion,” NPR.org, Feb. 13, 2019:

“If interest rates rise, the cost of servicing the national debt will grow accordingly. The national debt problem is growing, not diminishing – even without Democrat socialists engaging in MMT unlimited deficit spending. In February 2019, the U.S. national debt topped $22 trillion, reflecting a rise of more than $2 trillion from the first day President Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017.”

“United States Gross Federal Debt to GDP,” TradingEconomics.com, no date:

Since 2012, the ratio of government debt to U.S. GDP (gross domestic product) has exceeded 100 percent, a dramatic change from 1981, when Reagan took office and the ratio of national debt to GDP was approximately 30.6 percent

Jeff Cox, “That $22 trillion national debt number is huge, but here’s what it really means,” CNBC.com, updated, Feb. 13, 2019:

“– a level that was only seen only once again, when President Clinton and the Republican-controlled Congress carved out a short-lived government surplus and the ratio of national debt to GDP fell to 30.9 percent in the second quarter of 2001.”

Congressional Budget Office, “The 2017 Long-Term Budget Outlook,” CBO.gov, March 30, 2017:

“Even the Congressional Budget Office, which calculates a more conservative ratio of the national debt held by the public to GDP, acknowledges that beginning in 2017 this ratio reached 77 percent – the highest level ever reached of publicly held national debt to GDP, with no end in sight.”

The CBO projects that growing budget deficits will boost the national debt sharply over the next 30 years, where the ratio of publicly held national debt will reach 150 percent of GDP by 2047.

The Deficit Impact of Social Security and Medicare

The CBO acknowledged the major culprits for the increase in federal deficits anticipated over the next 30 years are anticipated increases in Social Security, Medicare and government interest payments on the national debt. If the Democrats continue their hard-left descent into socialism, the probability of having a consensus in Congress to redefine major social programs including Social Security and Medicare is remote.