The Left's Criminal Sanctuaries, Pt 1

In our previous Substack post highlighting Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Little Red Book of Democrat Socialist Lies: The 2020 Presidential Election Edition, we examined the Lefts open borders political power grab. This time, we expose the Left’s protection of their invading army of illegal Anti-American Democrat voters in lawless blue area “sanctuaries” as we continue to shine light on the darkness.

California: The First Sanctuary State

On Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 54 into law, making California the first “sanctuary state” in the nation, vastly limiting the ability of state and local law enforcement agencies to hold, question or transfer illegal immigrants at the request of federal immigration authorities. See Jazmine Ulloa, “California becomes ‘sanctuary state’ in rebuke of Trump immigration policy,” Los Angeles Times, Oct. 5, 2017.

Specifically, State Bill 54 prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies, including school police, from using any money or personnel to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect, or arrest persons for immigration enforcement. The law goes so far as to prohibit state and local law enforcement authorities from arresting for immigration violations any person who is a victim or a witness to a hate crime.

California “legalizes” illegal immigrants

The law requires that by Oct. 1, 2018, the California Attorney General had to publish “model policies” limiting the degree to which public schools, public libraries and public health facilities can provide assistance to immigration enforcement authorities. See “SB-54 Law Enforcement: sharing data,” California Legislative information, published Oct. 5, 2017.

State Bill 54 left no doubt that immigrants, regardless whether they are in the United States legally or illegally, are considered citizens of California, as described in the legislation by amending the California Values Act to declare the following:

Immigrants are valuable and essential members of the California community. Almost one in three Californians is foreign born and one in two children in California has at least one immigrant parent.

A relationship of trust between California’s immigrant community and state and local agencies is central to the public safety of the people of California.

This trust is threatened when state and local agencies are entangled with federal immigration enforcement, with the result that immigrant community members fear approaching police when they are victims of, and witnesses to, crimes, seeking basic health services, or attending school, to the detriment of public safety and the well-being of all Californians.

Entangling state and local agencies with federal immigration enforcement programs diverts already limited resources and blurs the lines of accountability between local, state, and federal governments; and,

State and local participation in federal immigration enforcement programs also raises constitutional concerns, including the prospect that California residents could be detained in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, targeted on the basis of race or ethnicity in violation of the Equal Protection Clause, or denied access to education based on immigration status.

State Bill 54 prohibits California state and local law enforcement from participating in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “Secure Communities Program,” in which state and local jurisdictions share with the FBI the fingerprints of individuals arrested and/or booked into custody, allowing the Department of Homeland Security to check these fingerprints against its immigration databases. If these checks reveal that an individual is unlawfully in the United States, including those who have failed to comply with a final order of removal, ICE can take enforcement action, prioritizing the removal of individuals who present the most significant threats to public safety as determined by the severity of the crime, their criminal history and their risk to public safety. See “Secure Communities,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, “What We Do/Overview,” last reviewed Jan. 3, 2018.

California issues drivers’ licenses to illegal immigrants, creating a pathway to vote

Through June 2017, the California Department of Motor Vehicles had issued approximately 905,000 drivers’ licenses under Assembly Bill 60, a law requiring applicants to prove only their identity and California residency, not their legal presence in the United States. See Alexei Koseff, “Undocumented immigrant driver’s licenses near milestone in California,” The Sacramento Bee, July 26, 2017.

Applicants do not need to have a Social Security number or any other form of federal identification, as long as documentation of identity and residency in California is presented.

California is one of 10 states that currently issue drivers’ licenses to illegal immigrants. The licenses issued to immigrants who cannot prove their legal status to be in the country are issued with a distinctive marking that is intended to designate the driver’s license as not valid for federal identification. The California DMV summarized as follows a California driver’s license for undocumented residents:

As of January 2015, California residents who cannot establish legal presence in the United states may apply for a driver’s license if they can show eligible proof of identification and residency in the state. These driver’s licenses may not be used for identification. By law, no one may discriminate against a holder of an AB-60 license or use this license to attempt to question the holder’s citizenship or immigration status. See “AB-60 Driver’s License in California,” California Division of Motor Vehicles, no date.

Assembly Bill 60, combined with California’s “New Motor Voter Act” passed in October 2015, automatically registers citizens to vote when obtaining a driver’s license, establishing what many argue is a backdoor allowing illegal immigrants to vote in California.

On Oct. 13, 2015, the Daily Caller reported that Fox News commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano claimed that, “if you are an illegal alien in California, get a driver’s license, register to vote, you can vote in local, state, and federal elections in California and those votes count.”