Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
1

NeoCon's Infiltrating The Incoming Trump Administration Does Not Bode Well For Peace

It's deja vu all over again as the war machine never sleeps
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Nov 29, 2024
3
1
Share
Transcript

Gorka and Waltz: Tag Team to WWIII? While the Biden Administration has been busy escalating the Russia-Ukraine War, Trump has been trying to the turn the war drums into peace pipes. But will Trump’s picks for key roles in the new administration merely lead to a nuclear confrontation and Armageddon anyway?

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now:

https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1
Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268

Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Share

Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online:
https://www.thetruthcentral.com/marco-polo-publishes-650-page-book-on-hunter-biden-laptop-biden-family-crimes-available-free-online/

Jerome’s Substack
World War III
The most current information about the dangers of the war in Ukraine and the Israeli war against Hamas
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
Biden's Authorizing Ukraine to Fire Missiles Smells Like a Coup - American Thinker Article
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Ukraine Launches ATACMS Missiles on Russia, Putin Lowers Nuclear Strike Threshold
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Is Biden Trying to Start World War 3 as He Tries to Seal His Legacy?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.