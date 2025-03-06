Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

EU Tough-Talk Bringing World Closer to World War III

The UK and France seem to prefer war, death, and carnage. Why? Trump continues to pursue peace. Why not?
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Mar 06, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Much of the European leadership wasted little time to condemn U.S. President Donald Trump over his stance on the Russia-Ukraine War and possible ceasefire, but some of them have been boisterous enough to threaten boots on the ground to elevate the conflict. Will this tough-guy talk lead to World War III? Dt. Jerome Corsi examines the situation on Corsi Nation.

Visit The Corsi Nation website: https://www.corsination.com

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1
Our link to where to get the Marco Polo 650-Page Book on the Hunter Biden laptop & Biden family crimes free online:
https://www.thetruthcentral.com/marco-polo-publishes-650-page-book-on-hunter-biden-laptop-biden-family-crimes-

Jerome’s Substack
World War III
The most current information about the dangers of the war in Ukraine and the Israeli war against Hamas
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
President Trump Pursuing Ukraine-Russia Peace Agreement
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The War Behind The War
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
The Biden Administration Considered Attacking Iran
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Assad's Syria Collapse: The Broader Implications
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Analysis: Tucker Talks with Russia’s Lavrov
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Why NATO’s Talk of a Pre-Emptive Attack on Russia Will Backfire
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
NeoCon's Infiltrating The Incoming Trump Administration Does Not Bode Well For Peace
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.