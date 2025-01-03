Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Biden Administration Considered Attacking Iran

The Biden Rogue Regime's Definition of a Smooth Transition, Pray for US all
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Jan 03, 2025
Share
Transcript

As geo-political turmoil continues, it has come out the Biden Administration was mulling plans to attack Iran, all while telling Israel not to do so. Dr. Corsi breaks down the story and why on The Truth Central.

If you like what we are doing, please support our Sponsors:
Get RX Meds Now: https://www.getrxmedsnow.com

MyVitalC https://www.thetruthcentral.com/myvitalc-ess60-in-organic-olive-oil/
Swiss America: https://www.swissamerica.com/offer/CorsiRMP.php

Get Dr. Corsi's new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Right Front and One from the Rear, here: https://www.amazon.com/Assassination-President-John-Kennedy-Headshots/dp/B0CXLN1PX1/ref=sr_1_1?crid=20W8UDU55IGJJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ymVX8y9V--_ztRoswluApKEN-WlqxoqrowcQP34CE3HdXRudvQJnTLmYKMMfv0gMYwaTTk_Ne3ssid8YroEAFg.e8i1TLonh9QRzDTIJSmDqJHrmMTVKBhCL7iTARroSzQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=jerome+r.+corsi+%2B+jfk&qid=1710126183&sprefix=%2Caps%2C275&sr=8-1

Visit The Truth Central website: https://www.thetruthcentral.com

Share

Get your FREE copy of Dr. Corsi's new book with Swiss America CEO Dean Heskin, How the Coming Global Crash Will Create a Historic Gold Rush by calling: 800-519-6268
Follow Dr. Jerome Corsi on X: @corsijerome1

Jerome’s Substack
World War III
The most current information about the dangers of the war in Ukraine and the Israeli war against Hamas
Authors
Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Recent Posts
Assad's Syria Collapse: The Broader Implications
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Analysis: Tucker Talks with Russia’s Lavrov
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Why NATO’s Talk of a Pre-Emptive Attack on Russia Will Backfire
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
NeoCon's Infiltrating The Incoming Trump Administration Does Not Bode Well For Peace
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Biden's Authorizing Ukraine to Fire Missiles Smells Like a Coup - American Thinker Article
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Ukraine Launches ATACMS Missiles on Russia, Putin Lowers Nuclear Strike Threshold
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.
Is Biden Trying to Start World War 3 as He Tries to Seal His Legacy?
  Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.